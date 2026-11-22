A head instructor ties a new blue belt during an evening grading at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy.

A young student checks in on a tablet at the academy entrance before an evening class.

An instructor adds a new stripe to a young student's yellow belt.

Gym Admin app co-founder and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Anderson Fetter explains what academies can check, from belt records to recurring dues.

- Anderson Fetter, co-founder of the Gym Admin app

CARINGBAH, AUSTRALIA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gym Admin, a martial arts academy management app at , has set out seven criteria for choosing gym management software, with guidance from Anderson Fetter, co-founder of Gym Admin and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. The criteria cover how software records ranks, connects attendance to grading, handles youth programmes and family records, collects recurring dues, flags changes in attendance, fits an academy's budget and carries over existing records.

The guidance is for owners choosing software for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and other martial arts schools, including academies that teach several disciplines under one roof. It starts with the records instructors need on the mat, then turns to the records that staff use to run the academy. Headquartered in Australia, the Gym Admin app is available in English and Portuguese on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and the web.

Why rank records come first

A general gym attendance record can show who came through the door. A martial arts grading record needs to show which rank the student holds, when it was awarded and what counts towards the next one. The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) published a revised edition of its General System of Graduation in June 2026. Its distinctions between belts, degrees and promotion periods show why a single field for a student's current level can be too blunt for an academy.

"I know the feeling of wanting to teach, but being stuck dealing with spreadsheets," said Anderson Fetter, co-founder of the Gym Admin app, in his published founder profile. "I built this so you can focus on your students."

1. A rank system that fits the discipline

The first check in the Gym Admin app's guidance is whether martial arts belt tracking software can represent the progression the school actually teaches. A belt records the rank; a degree, often marked by a stripe, can record a step within that rank. The number of those steps can change from one belt to another, even within the same discipline. At a school that teaches both BJJ and karate, a student's rank in one programme needs to be legible without being mistaken for a rank in the other. A useful test is to set up a sample student who trains in both and look at what each instructor sees on the class roster.

The Gym Admin app's Belt & Rank Progression documentation describes custom hierarchies for multiple disciplines, with solid and split belt colours, centre-stripe designs and settings from zero to 11 or more degrees per belt. Schools can hide unused systems. The visual belt appears on student profiles, attendance lists and grading alerts, where instructors can distinguish otherwise similar rank entries.

Article 4 of the IBJJF system gives one example of how the count can vary. For athletes aged 16 and older it describes four degrees per belt from white through brown and six degrees on black. Adoption of the degree system through brown belt is at the professor's discretion; the federation recognises black-belt degrees under its own system.

2. Attendance that informs a promotion

Class attendance becomes useful for gradings when each check-in updates the training record the instructor will review. A school can test the connection by recording a class for a student just below a stripe threshold and checking whether the next class brings that student onto a review list. The same test can be repeated for a belt milestone, which may have a different class requirement.

According to the Gym Admin app's belt documentation, an academy can set class attendance requirements for each belt and each stripe, and the app alerts instructors when a student reaches the required count. Fetter describes the aim as giving an academy full control of its students in one system: who is attending, who needs attention before they drift away and who is about to change belt. Gym Admin's attendance tools support tablet kiosk self check-in and mobile check-in, including scanning by a coach. Its curriculum tools can also record which syllabus unit a student attended, giving an instructor more context than a total number of classes. A visible attendance history gives staff a record to refer to when explaining how a student reached a milestone, supporting what the belt documentation calls "Fair and Transparent Gradings".

The class tally and the elapsed time at a rank answer different questions. Under Article 3.2.1 of the IBJJF system, the periods in Article 3 are counted from the date the athlete completes registration of the rank with the federation. Article 3.2.2 leaves the timing of progression from white to black belt to the professor and makes recognition subject to applicable mandatory minimum periods. For a school using those rules, the registration date needs to remain distinguishable from the date a belt was awarded in class. A readiness alert brings a record to the professor's attention; the professor decides when to grade the student.

3. Youth gradings and family records

Youth programmes need room for more than a shorter version of the older students' belt list. The IBJJF lists separate ranks for athletes aged 4 to 15, including solid colours and two-colour variations in the grey, yellow, orange and green groups. A school evaluating the software can check how those colours display and whether staff can record progress within a belt at the cadence the professor uses.

In its youth annex, the IBJJF suggests three methods for ages 4 to 15: quarterly (three degrees per belt), every four months (two) and monthly (11), at the professor's discretion. The Gym Admin app's belt documentation lists configurable youth gradings, including the option to use the IBJJF 11-stripe progression. In the federation's monthly model, the next step after the 11 degrees is a belt change.

At enrolment, the record of who trains and the record of who signs or pays can belong to different people. A practical check is to see whether two children in one family can have separate trial and training records while remaining linked to the same parent. The Gym Admin app supports parent-dependant links, child trials and digital waivers for minors. Its trial and waiver documentation describes sending a link so a parent can sign before the child's first class, with the signed form attached to the student's profile. That association lets staff look up the form by the student's name when checking who is due on the mat.

4. Recurring billing and missed payments

The billing check starts with what happens after an academy assigns a student to a plan. Staff need to see when the next debit will occur and what happens if it fails. An expired card is a useful test case: a retry, a prompt to update payment details and a record of the outstanding amount each answer a different operational question.

The Gym Admin app's billing documentation describes Stripe-powered weekly, fortnightly and monthly memberships, with automated retries and payment-update reminders after a failed payment. For recurring dues, the app's site lists cards and the bank-debit schemes of several markets, each drawing dues directly from a member's bank account: ACH direct debit in the US, pre-authorised debits (PAD) in Canada, Bacs Direct Debit in the UK and SEPA Direct Debit in Europe. Separately, academies in Brazil can take payments through PIX, the country's instant-payment system. The choice of payment method depends on the market in which the academy collects dues.

Family billing is a separate check from linking profiles. The Gym Admin app supports consolidated family billing so a household's dues can be managed together while children retain their own student records. The app also includes an in-app store for uniforms, gear and merchandise. Its billing reports distinguish one-off store transactions from recurring membership revenue.

5. Attendance changes before cancellation

A membership can still be active when a student's training routine has already changed. An absence flag gives staff a reason to check the record while there is time for a conversation. The same two-week gap can mean something different for a regular who trains three times a week and a student who has arranged time away. Class history and planned pauses help staff put the flag in context.

The Gym Admin app's attendance documentation describes flags for students who have not attended for 7, 14 or 30 days. These can prompt a coach to reach out to a student whose check-ins have stopped before a cancellation appears in the billing records. At the class level, a decline across several weeks can instead prompt a review of the timetable, especially if members are still turning up for other sessions.

According to the Gym Admin app's feature documentation, its Pro-only AI Gym Insights analyses the academy's own attendance, retention and revenue data to report what is working, what is not working and points to improve. For instance, a report can put stronger class time slots alongside those with falling attendance and suggest changes based on check-ins. Gym Admin states on the app's Insights page that academy data is not shared with competitors or used to train public models, and that the data remains the academy's.

6. The plan at the academy's size

The size check begins with the number of active students rather than the length of the academy's contact list. A school with trial records, former members and several children linked to one payer needs to know which figure a plan uses. The other distinction is between the monthly software charge and payment processing charges, which depend on the transactions an academy runs.

The Gym Admin app's plan page states that Starter is free for up to 50 active students, with no credit card required, no contract and no trial time limit. Starter includes attendance and rank tracking, billing tools and access to the student app. The same page lists Pro at US$59 a month for unlimited students, plus a 1% charge per transaction and Stripe's processing charges. Checking the active roster and recurring dues together allows the owner to assess the plan using the academy's figures rather than a nominal headcount alone.

7. The records that move with the academy

An academy changing systems can start by inventorying what it needs on the first day: student profiles, class histories, billing records and, where applicable, the details of past gradings. Before relying on the new records, staff can compare a few entries with the originals. A current student, a dependant linked to a parent and a student with several promotions test different relationships in the data.

The Gym Admin app's site describes free migration support for student details, attendance records and billing history, and its migration documentation says the team can map files from any previous system, including JSON, CSV and Excel exports. A separate safeguard applies to the belt system itself. The Gym Admin app's belt documentation says it warns staff when they edit or delete a rank system with linked active students or configured alerts. That gives staff a chance to check what is attached to the system before making changes that affect existing rank records.

The founders and the academies using the app

The Gym Admin app was co-founded by Fetter, who has practised and taught martial arts since 2001 and is a senior software engineer with a background in some of the world's largest technology companies, and Mariana, a senior marketing manager and business strategist who focuses on the app's user experience and business logic.

In the founders' statement on the Gym Admin app's home page, written in his voice, Fetter describes the experience behind the software: "I've spent over 20 years on the mats and just as long working in software for the world's biggest tech companies. I know that running a gym is a labour of love, but the admin shouldn't be a fight."

According to Gym Admin, more than 900 academies have signed up for the martial arts management app in countries around the world, ranging from schools with a few dozen students to the largest, with more than 800 students. According to the company, academies using the app report better revenue and a more professional image. The app's reviews page lists Unison Martial Arts Academy in Australia and Pound for Pound in Germany among the featured academies.

Mariana, co-founder of the Gym Admin app, describes its brief in her published founder profile: "Running a gym shouldn't be harder than the training itself. We designed Gym Admin to strip away the complexity of business management, so you can focus on what drives results."

About Gym Admin

Gym Admin is a gym management app built for martial arts academies, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts (MMA), Muay Thai, boxing, karate, taekwondo, judo, kung fu and wrestling. It also serves fitness, yoga and Pilates studios. The app provides attendance and kiosk self check-in, recurring Stripe billing, belt and stripe tracking with automated promotion milestones, digital waivers, family records, an in-app gym store, a student app and AI Gym Insights on Pro. It is free for up to 50 active students, and Pro covers unlimited students. Co-founded by Anderson Fetter and Mariana and headquartered in Australia, the app works on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and the web in English and Portuguese. Gym Admin is powered by HF Technologies and is available at gymadmin.

Anderson Fetter

Gym Admin

+61 466 847 668

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