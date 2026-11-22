Eleven of 21 search-visible London SEO providers showed no monthly starting price on the pages checked. Ten published one.

The 21 providers in the price check, split by whether a monthly starting price was found on the pages checked on 21 November 2026.

Published monthly starting prices for SEO from 10 providers, from £495 to £3,000, as stated on each provider's own website.

A check of 21 search-visible SEO providers found 10 publish a monthly starting price, from £495 to £3,000. Three state a notice period.

- Jacob Milner, AI SEO and local SEO consultant in LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eleven of 21 search-visible SEO providers serving London show no monthly starting price on their websites, according to a price check released today by consultant Jacob Milner. Ten publish one, from £495 to £3,000.The check looked at each provider's own website on Nov. 21, 2026. It counted a price only when the provider stated its own starting fee for general, ongoing SEO work. General market ranges, advice-only plans and specialist-only services did not count.The 10 published monthly starting prices, lowest first, are: Marco Mundo, £495; Rapid SEO London, £495 plus VAT; First Place SEO, £500; Lobo Digital, £937.50 plus VAT; Paul Hoda, £1,000; StudioHawk, £1,200 plus VAT; Sunny Patel, £1,500; Jacob Milner, £2,000; Luca Tagliaferro, £3,000; and Polaris, from £3,000. The median is £1,100.Of the other 11, Adam Collins publishes an hourly rate of £300 plus VAT and states that retained work is scoped individually. ClickDo and David Paget give general market ranges. ClickSlice, Found, Go Up, Itamar Blauer, LocalMark, Marketing Optimised, Push and The SEO Works invite a call or a quote on the pages checked."A business owner should be able to see a starting price before a sales call," said Jacob Milner, an AI SEO and local SEO consultant in London. "The 10 prices here differ by about six times, so the work included matters as much as the figure."Starting prices are not like for like. A £495 local package and a £3,000 retainer cover different work, and the check did not compare what each fee includes.Contract terms were harder to find than prices. Three of the 21 providers state a notice period: Rapid SEO London at one month, Go Up at two full working months and Jacob Milner at 30 days. Four state a minimum term: Marco Mundo at six months, Rapid SEO London and Lobo Digital at three months, and Go Up at six months for most campaigns."Price is only part of the decision," Milner said. "Businesses should know what they are paying for, how long they are committed and how they can leave before they sign."Not publishing a price is common in consulting and says nothing about the quality of a provider's work. Many providers price each project after a call.The 21 providers are not a survey of the whole London market. Thirteen were the organic page-one results on Google UK for "SEO consultant London" and "AI SEO consultant London" on Nov. 21, 2026, with directories and list articles removed. Seven more were named by at least two of ChatGPT, Google AI and Perplexity across 10 buyer questions asked the same day. Milner compiled the check and added his own consultancy as the 21st.The full data table lists every provider, the page checked and the date. Providers can send corrections to....About Jacob MilnerJacob Milner is an AI SEO and local SEO consultant based in London. He helps local service businesses in the UK and US get found on Google Search, Google Maps and AI tools. He is the founder and CEO of HVAC SEO and EpicEdits and a former Royal Marines Commando.

Jacob Milner

Jacob Milner

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11 of 21 London SEO Providers Show No Monthly Starting Price, Study Finds News Provided By Jacob Milner November 22, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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