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Genie Medicare Now Helps Thousands Of Seniors Saving Money Using Genie Medicare Free Insurance Quote Tools To Find Lowest-Rates.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genie Medicare is the #1 Medicare Rate Comparison Website that's disrupting the online Medicare insurance marketplace by arming seniors with live Medicare insurance quote engines that helps seniors compare which insurance companies offers some of the lowest unbiased rates to help them save money along with providing free expert advice and coverage if needed by licensed Medicare insurance professionals only when requested.Thousands of seniors are now comparing their own rates and saving money on all types of coverages including Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, Part-D Prescription Plans, Final Expense Plans, and Hospital Indemnity Plans. Users can quickly view lowest unbiased prices and compare benefits side by side without having to provide their personal contact details such as their name, phone number, or email address to protect their personal information. Visit Genie Medicare to compare lowest Medicare rates to save money:Genie Medicare is the only Medicare quote website that lets consumers view free quotes without entering any personal contact details, such as a phone number or email address. Consumers are contacted only if they choose to click“Get Free Help” and share their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare can then connect them with a licensed insurance professional who specializes in their chosen plan. Theses licensed professional can answer questions and help with enrollment with no obligation to buy.GENIE MEDICARE“WARNS” SENIORS ABOUT“SPAM” QUOTE WEBSITES:Protect your personal contact information from being sold off from SPAM quote websites. Only use Genie Medicare for all your Medicare free quotes and free expert advice. Genie Medicare warns that most online insurance quote websites are“SPAM” sites designed only to collect & sell your personal contact details and will never display an actual quote. Your personal contact data will then get repeatedly sold to numerous call centers and agents around the country as a lead, leading to persistent unwanted annoying calls at all hours of the day and night for months.How to easily spot a SPAM quote website, if a quote website ever requires you to enter any of your personal contact information such as your phone number or email address before showing a quote, leave immediately and go straight to Genie Medicare, where you can view free Medicare quotes 24/7 without ever having to enter any type of contact details to help protect your privacy.SENIORS CAN COMPARE LOWEST-RATES FOR 5 TYPES COVERAGES HERE:1.) Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap) to instantly compare lowest Medicare Supplement Plans rates by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, prices are what sets them apart click here: /quotes/medicare-supplement2.) Medicare Advantage Plans to compare lowest Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing click here: /quotes/medicare-advantage3.) Part-D Prescription Drug Plans to compare Part-D drug plans by premium from multiple insurers side by side, with the lowest-cost plans listed first click here: /quotes/part-4.) Hospital Indemnity Plans a type of supplemental health insurance plan that pays a fixed cash benefit directly if hospitalized due to a covered illness, or injury such as $200 or $500 per day to help cover medical co-pays, mortgage, rent, utilities, groceries or other daily living expenses click here: /quotes/hospital-indemnity5.) Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/final-expenseQuestions & Answers:Why was Genie Medicare created?To create a simple, one-stop Free Medicare Resource site where seniors can compare hundreds of insurances company's unbiased rates to find potential savings, without having to enter any personal contact details to view free quotes along with connecting them with a helpful, licensed Medicare professional if they request assistance or coverage.Does Genie Medicare sell insurance?No, Genie Medicare does not sell insurance or receive any payments from insurance companies to display their rates. Our goal is simple, to help seniors everywhere compare Medicare rates and plans in their zip codes for potential savings.Can Genie Medicare help with questions & coverage if needed?Yes. After reviewing free quotes, seniors have the option to select“Get Free Help” and provide their name. Genie Medicare will help match them with a local licensed Medicare agent in their area for free expert advice, guidance and help them get coverage at best rates. There's never any obligation to buy to receive free help and assistance.Seniors are now sharing Genie Medicare site with friends to receive free Medicare support & free Medicare quotes at:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare does not offer every plan available in every area. Rates come from each company's filed rates and may change; the final rate is set when you apply and approved for coverage. For information on all your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE. Genie Medicare is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare Team

+1 800-470-2911

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Genie Medicare Turns The Medicare Insurance World Upside Down By Arming Seniors With Free Medicare Quotes To Save Money News Provided By Genie Medicare November 22, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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