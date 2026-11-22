PH Financial Park FUELUS office in Panama City

The company expands its regional presence and offers in-person support to businesses and partners in the energy sector.

- FUELUS CEO Temistocles ArjonaPANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FUELUS, a fuel trading company and authorized agent of leading global suppliers, today announced the opening of its new office at PH Financial Park, in Costa del Este. The new location will allow for closer contact with regional and local clients, suppliers, and strategic partners.The office will serve as a hub for business meetings, negotiations, and follow-up on supply operations.With this opening, FUELUS consolidates its operations and reinforces its commitment to companies that rely on a dependable fuel supply, including power generators, fuel distributors, and aviation companies.“The opening of this office is a natural step in FUELUS' growth. We want our clients and partners to have a space where they can meet our team and build long-term relationships” said Temistocles Arjona, CEO of FUELUS.FUELUS operates as an authorized agent for regional and local clients, suppliers, and strategic partners. Its portfolio includes jet fuel, HFO (high sulfur fuel oil), coal and diesel, and it has supply agreements with major companies in the region.The new office also supports FUELUS' strategy to expand its presence in Central America, leveraging supplier agreements on both sides of the continent, the Atlantic and the Pacific, to better meet the needs of each market.

Maria Cegarra

Dataidea Consulting

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FUELUS Opens New Office in Panama City to Strengthen Its Fuel Supply Services in the Region News Provided By Dataidea Consulting November 22, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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