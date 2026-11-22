First Restoration Services

Hidden water. Handled fast.

Local water damage restoration helped a healthcare facility recover after a seasonal storm

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A heavy rainstorm earlier this year poured water through the ceiling of a local medical center in Western North Carolina. A roof gutter packed with debris overflowed, and water ran down one side of the building into the staff break room, the electrical room, and a back room along the exterior wall. For a facility that patients rely on for treatment, the leak needed to be contained before it reached the rest of the building.Ceiling water damage occurred, and it also reached the back exterior wall where insulation inside the wall cavity soaked through. The building is older and unusually tall for a single story, which made the repairs more involved. Wet building materials are a particular concern in medical settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises healthcare facilities to dry wet structural materials within 72 hours, or remove them if drying is unlikely in that window.First Restoration Services, a water damage restoration contractor based in Fletcher, NC, handled the mitigation. Crews set up containment and floor protection to separate the work areas from the rest of the building. In the electrical room, where water was still coming through the ceiling, technicians hung a plastic funnel to direct it into a collection can and away from the panels. Technicians cleaned the exposed walls and framing using HEPA vacuuming, followed by damp wiping to remove remaining dust, debris, and contaminants.Two dehumidifiers, two HEPA air scrubbers, and two air movers ran inside the containment. Crews logged 11 site visits over the course of the project to check equipment, tighten containment, and take moisture meter readings directly on the framing. Additional rain slowed drying while the roof waited on repairs from a separate contractor. Later, the crew opened the back exterior wall, removed the wet insulation, and remediated the cavity.The property is managed by Whitney Commercial Real Estate. Its property manager called First Restoration Services as soon as the leak started, then kept both the restoration team and the medical center's practice manager updated as work moved forward.“First Restoration Services is already one of our preferred vendors,” said a property manager with Whitney Commercial Real Estate.“They arrived quickly even though my usual contact was on vacation. They sent a team over and provided extensive communication to ensure they were handling the situation thoroughly and professionally.”In commercial buildings, much of the damage from a roof leak sits where no one can see it. Water that settles in wall cavities and insulation can keep framing wet long after surfaces appear dry. At the medical center, the path to recovery began with finding and eliminating that hidden water quickly.First Restoration Services has worked in Western North Carolina since 1987 and responds to water, fire, and storm damage for homes, healthcare facilities, and other commercial properties across the region.Media Contact:Jeff Carrier | Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2003). Guidelines for environmental infection control in health-care facilities: Recommendations of CDC and the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee [Guideline].First Restoration Services. (2026). Water mitigation project report [Unpublished project documentation].Whitney Commercial Real Estate. (2026). Interview with a Whitney Commercial Real Estate property manager [Personal interview].About First Restoration ServicesFirst Restoration Services is the oldest family-owned disaster restoration services contractor in Western North Carolina. Founded in 1987, the company provides 24/7 water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and storm damage restoration for residential and commercial properties across Asheville, Hendersonville, Brevard, and Upstate South Carolina. Learn more at frs247.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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A Medical Center's Story of Recovery and Resilience in Western North Carolina News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing November 22, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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