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The first 24 hours matter.

Coastal North Carolina restoration company breaks down the first 24 hours of flood recovery amid repeated Cape Fear advisories

- Wayne EtowskiWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coastal flood advisories put Wilmington 's water risk back in the forecast in late October, when the National Weather Service issued advisories for the lower Cape Fear River on at least five straight days, October 27 to 31, 2026. A Wilmington restoration contractor is outlining what a water damage restoration response involves and why the first 24 to 48 hours matter for mold.Showcase Restoration, a water damage restoration company based in Wilmington, NC, identifies heavy rainfall, tidal and river water, and tropical systems during the June-through-November hurricane season as three sources of water-related property damage in the Wilmington area. The company points to the region's low elevation, tidal creeks, and proximity to the Cape Fear River as contributing factors. Coastal humidity can further complicate water losses by creating conditions conducive to mold growth, particularly in older homes and crawlspaces.Showcase Restoration outlined water-loss response is a sequence: dispatch, an initial property assessment and safety check, standing-water extraction, moisture mapping, structural drying, dehumidification, and documentation for insurance claims. Extraction means removing standing water from the structure, and moisture mapping means recording moisture readings across walls and floors to guide the drying. According to the company, a crew is dispatched while the caller is still on the phone.Before a crew arrives, the company's homeowner guidance recommends stopping the water source when safe, shutting off electricity to affected areas, relocating valuables, and photographing visible damage. It also cautions against entering flooded areas where water may have reached electrical outlets.“After a flood, one of the first questions we hear from homeowners is, 'Where do I start?'” said Wayne Etowski, owner of Showcase Restoration.“Our job is to give them a clear plan. We assess what's safe, check where water may have traveled behind walls or under floors, and explain what needs to happen next. Those first hours matter, and homeowners deserve to know what we're doing and why.”The type of water changes the work. Tidal, storm, and sewage-related water is typically treated as contaminated, classified as Category 3 under IICRC standards, meaning it may carry bacteria or other harmful material. Water from a broken supply line is generally clean water. The category affects both the scope of work and the cost.Mold can begin to grow within 24 to 48 hours in warm, humid conditions, according to Showcase Restoration's FAQ. Mold remediation is the broader process of addressing the moisture source, containing and cleaning affected areas, and confirming the area is dry, while removal refers to taking out the affected materials.Insurance coverage is another consideration following a water emergency. Guidance from the Insurance Information Institute and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners distinguishes between sudden water damage, such as a burst pipe, and flooding caused by rising external water, which are often handled under different provisions of homeowners insurance policies. Policyholders are generally advised to confirm applicable coverage directly with their insurer. Showcase Restoration documents property damage and communicates with insurance adjusters as part of its restoration process.Media Contact:Restoration Digital Marketing...Sources:National Weather Service Wilmington. (2026, October 31). Coastal hazard message: Coastal flood advisory for inland New Hanover County and the lower Cape Fear River [Advisory].Davis, C. (2026, October 13). Rapid reaction: Heavy rain, tornadoes accompany Isaias in NC. North Carolina State Climate Office.Carver, S. (2026, October 9). Hurricane Isaias weather remnants cancel, postpone weekend events, flood watch issued. Port City Daily.National Association of Insurance Commissioners. (2018, August 1). Understanding flood insurance and what to do during a flood [Consumer insight].Insurance Information Institute. (n.d.). Which disasters are covered by homeowners insurance? Triple-I.Showcase Restoration. (n.d.). Fire and water restoration services in Wilmington, NC [Web page].About Showcase RestorationShowcase Restoration is a locally-owned, IICRC certified disaster restoration company serving homeowners and businesses in Fayetteville, Wilmington, and surrounding areas in Eastern NC. For more information, visit showcaserestoration.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Local Wilmington Experts Issue Flood Recovery Guide News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing November 22, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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