MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 22 (IANS) Emphasising sustained vigilance, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), visited forward areas in the Garhwal Sector to review the operational posture, preparedness and combat readiness of the Indian Army in the high-altitude Himalayan frontier, an official said on Sunday.

"The visit provided an opportunity to assess the operational environment, prevailing security dynamics and preparedness to meet emerging challenges. The General Officer emphasised the importance of sustained vigilance, continuous capability enhancement and maintaining a high state of operational readiness to effectively address all contingencies," the Army's Central Command said on social media platform X.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, AVSM, VSM and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Army Commander) of the Indian Army's Southern Command, visited the Babina Military Station and reviewed the operational preparedness of the White Tiger Division, an official said.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar witnessed indigenous technologies, advanced Command and Control systems, automated decision support and technology-enabled training initiatives.

In a message on X, the Army's Western Command said, "A significant milestone was the first RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) Cadre of Southern Command, with 13 drone pilots earning DGCA-certified Remote Pilot Licences, strengthening the Command's indigenous drone capabilities."

"Commending the Formation's focus on innovation, operational excellence, infrastructure development and troop welfare, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to remain agile, adaptive and combat-ready. Harnessing Technology. Empowering Formations. Staying Ahead of the Battlefield," the Army's Southern Command said.

In a separate development in the Western Command of the Army, Lieutenant General Manish Luthra, AVSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kharga Corps (II Corps), headquartered in Ambala, reviewed the operational readiness of a formation of Pine Division, an official said on Saturday.

In a message on X, the Western Command said, "The GOC witnessed technology-enabled battle drills, seamlessly integrated drone manoeuvres and close-combat skills, reaffirming the formation's resolve to remain prepared across the spectrum of operations, adapt to the battlefields of tomorrow and secure decisive victory."

"The Corps Commander commended the commitment and professionalism of all ranks and exhorted them to maintain the highest standards of combat proficiency and operational readiness to respond effectively to any contingency," the Western Command added on X.