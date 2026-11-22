MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis completed another trip around the sun, and is looking back at her journey through the prism of memories.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures of her and her family. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the lonely reality of being the last surviving member of her immediate family and the immediate second family.

She wrote,“The long and winding road. Another circle around the sun! Today will be the first year, that I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family and my immediate second family. The last in the line”.

She further mentioned that the loss of her sister Kelly in June was a real blow and she feels sad on her special day.

She went on,“I look back at photographs of me as a child, and I look so stunned to be here at birth, and it carried on through much of my young life, always seemingly startled and slightly concerned. I've worked through a lot of that discomfort, and I'm so happy to be here and have the life I have”.

“Both personal and creative. What remains for me is the legacy of other humans who forged a path for me to be here through their actions and examples as I hope I am for my own family and of course friends and, as a public person, the millions of people I've involved in my life. I thank my parents and my stepfather and sister and her husband and my extended family and my friends and mostly my husband and my daughters and their families and my young grandson, all of whom I get to see today for this life that I love so very much and I wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving and holiday season”, she added.