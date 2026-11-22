MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded that the Union Government include OBC enumeration in the Population Census- 2027.

Speaking at the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the Chief Minister emphasised that the OBC enumeration must be included in the census.

The meeting adopted a resolution demanding that the Centre include OBC enumeration in the Census.

The Chief Minister suggested to TPCC president Mahesh Goud to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

He stated that for the first time in 100 years, the Telangana Government conducted the Caste Census.

Stating that the government would launch the 'Praja Balam ' programme for 5 months after Sankranti, CM Revanth Reddy said that all the leaders should visit every village during the programme.

He stated that all the leaders would be given a task to perform, and it would be ensured that there is no shortage of funds. We have already given good positions to the leaders who worked hard for the party, he said.

Highlighting the relief measures taken by the state government to tackle El Nino weather conditions in the state, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to provide Rs 30,000 financial assistance. Due to the 'El Nino' phenomenon, we are not receiving adequate rainfall.

The Chief Minister appealed to the farmers to cultivate only dry crops. He, however, made it clear that there is no shortage of food grains in Telangana. He noted that 100 countries were affected by El Nino. Neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka were also experiencing drought conditions.

CM Revanth Reddy explained the management of available water resources to ensure drinking water supply for the next 8 months. All available water resources in the projects would be utilised for drinking purposes. He claimed that increasing power demand was also being addressed. He revealed that power demand increased to 20,000 MW during the monsoon season. The state government was supplying power without outages and also saving crops, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government would also launch a major initiative with the goal of providing employment to everyone. The number of beneficiaries in the employment guarantee scheme has already increased significantly.

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deletion of votes, the CM warned that votes belonging to Dalits, Adivasi, tribal communities, and women are being deleted. These votes are being removed on the grounds of migration. These sections have been supporting Congress, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy accused PM Modi of removing votes in the guise of SIR. He said 71 lakh votes have been deleted in Telangana State alone. A total of 13 crore votes have already been removed across the country. The Chief Minister called the Congress to fight with a slogan of "Gyanesh Kumar Go Back on the lines of Simon Go Back"

Appealing to Congress leaders, workers and BLOs to be vigilant about the deletion of votes, CM Revanth Reddy said that votes are being deleted even if there is only a minor discrepancy in a surname.

"We must remain fully vigilant. The BJP is creating two categories of people - those who have the right to vote and those who do not. The BJP is turning people into second-class citizens in this country."

Welcoming the new AICC in-charge of Telangana, BM Sandeep, the Chief Minister thanked Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi for appointing a senior leader as the in-state charge.