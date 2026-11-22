MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi November 2026: The third day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 brought together industry collaboration, marine innovation, knowledge exchange and a packed programme of visitor experiences, as the eighth and largest edition of the Show continued at ADNEC Marina Hall. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADIBS is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and runs until 22 November bringing together exhibitors and brands from 57 countries across more than 96,000 square metres at ADNEC Marina Hall.

With the start of the weekend, ADIBS recorded strong visitor turnout, with families enjoying a wide range of entertainment and cultural experiences, from roaming acts and live music to traditional Ayallah performances and other activities throughout the show.

With 168 boats on display, ADIBS brings some of the region's leading luxury marine brands to Abu Dhabi. The Charter Show features a prestigious collection of yachts, charter companies, marinas and destinations, highlighting premium experiences and services from across the international yachting sector.

A key business highlight of the day was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Al Seer Marine and Paradigm3D, establishing a partnership focused on advancing additive manufacturing through shared expertise. The agreement further reflected ADIBS's role as a platform for companies across the marine sector to establish partnerships, exchange expertise and explore new applications for advanced technology.

The agreement complemented the capabilities being showcased by UAE marine companies throughout this year's event. National participation spans boatbuilding, marine engineering, maintenance, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing and smart maritime technologies, highlighting the growing depth of the UAE's marine industrial ecosystem.

Taking place alongside ADIBS 2026, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards 2026 were held on Saturday evening under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, recognising marina excellence across the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime, Group Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer at AD Ports Group and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, opened the ceremony, which honoured organisations, projects and individuals shaping the future of the regional marina industry. This year's edition drew a record 132 entries from eight countries. Gold and silver awards were presented across categories including customer experience, health and safety, innovation, sustainability, outstanding marina, outstanding leader and rising star, alongside a Most Popular Marina award chosen by public vote.

Knowledge exchange continued throughout the day at the Knowledge Box, with sessions exploring marine conservation, life on the water, power boating, underwater photography and the protection of marine ecosystems.

On the third day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, the Knowledge Box hosted a series of specialised discussions covering marine environmental protection and biodiversity, safety in powerboat racing, sailing and life on board, and the role of younger generations in ocean conservation, with contributions from a number of experts and specialists from across the marine sector.

During a session titled“Through the Lens: Discovering the Hidden World Beneath the Waves”, His Excellency Ali bin Thalith Alhemeiri, Professional Photographer and Documentary Filmmaker shared his experience in underwater photography and explored the role of imagery in documenting marine life and raising awareness of the importance of its protection. He highlighted the diversity of marine species he has encountered, as well as challenges including pollution and coral bleaching. Other sessions explored marine life along the UAE's east coast and efforts to protect sea turtles, sharks, rays and their natural habitats.

Across the venue, visitors could explore yachts and marine products, experience on-water activities at the Navigation Hub and take part in interactive family experiences. The expanded offered games, while the Knowledge Box provided accessible sessions covering boating, fishing, watersports and marine adventures.

These experiences build on the wider visitor programme at ADIBS 2026, which includes Sea Trial Zone, Fishing Zone and Navigation Hub, alongside new areas covering lifestyle and wellness, outdoor living, boating products and marine innovation.

The Show's family programme also reflects the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, bringing together experiences designed to encourage families to explore boating and the marine lifestyle together. The evening programme continued with the daily fireworks display over ADNEC Marina Hall, adding to the waterfront atmosphere as visitors enjoyed the Show into the evening.

ADIBS 2026 enters its final day on Sunday 22 November, giving visitors one final opportunity to explore the boats, marine products, technology and experiences on display. The Show will be open from 2:00pm to 10:00pm at Marina Hall and ADNEC Marina.