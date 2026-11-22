Texas Execution Sparks Outrage After Inmate Cries Out in Pain
(MENAFN) A controversial lethal-injection execution in Texas has sparked fresh concerns over prison procedures after a 70-year-old inmate reportedly cried out in pain and begged God to take him as the fatal drug entered his body.
Reinaldo Dennes was put to death Thursday for the 1996 killing of a diamond dealer in Houston. However, a witness to the execution has described the procedure as seriously flawed.
The execution was “unquestionably botched,” Reverend Jeff Hood, a spiritual adviser who observed the procedure, told the Texas Tribune.
The process took 63 minutes from the moment Dennes was secured to the execution gurney. During that time, prison personnel reportedly struggled to locate suitable veins for administering pentobarbital, the sedative used in the lethal injection. Medical staff eventually established IV access through his left foot and the left side of his neck.
According to an Associated Press reporter present at the execution, Dennes began shouting in pain shortly after the injection started, complaining about his leg. He reportedly groaned for almost three minutes while pleading with God to end his suffering.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Dennes was declared dead 16 minutes after the drug began flowing into his body.
Hood, who said he had witnessed 15 previous executions, argued that the inmate's prolonged reaction suggested the procedure had not gone as intended.
“Immediately, you’re supposed to… lose consciousness very quickly, and what happened, it was unquestionably botched,” he told the Texas Tribune.
The TDCJ rejected allegations of improper conduct, maintaining that officials had complied with established execution protocols. The department said staff selected the most accessible veins available and noted that Dennes had reported pain in parts of his body where no IV lines had been inserted before the injection began.
However, Hood challenged the department's explanation in a statement released Friday, insisting that his firsthand observations contradicted the official version.
“My hand was on Reinaldo’s shoulder the entire time I was in that chamber… I know what I saw… Texas does not get to tell a different story,” he said.
The case has intensified criticism of lethal-injection procedures across the United States, where concerns over failed and prolonged executions have continued to mount.
In October, an unsuccessful execution attempt in Tennessee left death-row prisoner Christa Pike alive despite officials administering two doses of pentobarbital.
Lethal injection has been identified as the execution method most frequently associated with botched procedures in the country. Since 2020, at least 12 executions or attempts across six states have reportedly encountered serious problems, including five incidents in which inmates survived, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit organization that tracks capital punishment.
Reinaldo Dennes was put to death Thursday for the 1996 killing of a diamond dealer in Houston. However, a witness to the execution has described the procedure as seriously flawed.
The execution was “unquestionably botched,” Reverend Jeff Hood, a spiritual adviser who observed the procedure, told the Texas Tribune.
The process took 63 minutes from the moment Dennes was secured to the execution gurney. During that time, prison personnel reportedly struggled to locate suitable veins for administering pentobarbital, the sedative used in the lethal injection. Medical staff eventually established IV access through his left foot and the left side of his neck.
According to an Associated Press reporter present at the execution, Dennes began shouting in pain shortly after the injection started, complaining about his leg. He reportedly groaned for almost three minutes while pleading with God to end his suffering.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Dennes was declared dead 16 minutes after the drug began flowing into his body.
Hood, who said he had witnessed 15 previous executions, argued that the inmate's prolonged reaction suggested the procedure had not gone as intended.
“Immediately, you’re supposed to… lose consciousness very quickly, and what happened, it was unquestionably botched,” he told the Texas Tribune.
The TDCJ rejected allegations of improper conduct, maintaining that officials had complied with established execution protocols. The department said staff selected the most accessible veins available and noted that Dennes had reported pain in parts of his body where no IV lines had been inserted before the injection began.
However, Hood challenged the department's explanation in a statement released Friday, insisting that his firsthand observations contradicted the official version.
“My hand was on Reinaldo’s shoulder the entire time I was in that chamber… I know what I saw… Texas does not get to tell a different story,” he said.
The case has intensified criticism of lethal-injection procedures across the United States, where concerns over failed and prolonged executions have continued to mount.
In October, an unsuccessful execution attempt in Tennessee left death-row prisoner Christa Pike alive despite officials administering two doses of pentobarbital.
Lethal injection has been identified as the execution method most frequently associated with botched procedures in the country. Since 2020, at least 12 executions or attempts across six states have reportedly encountered serious problems, including five incidents in which inmates survived, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit organization that tracks capital punishment.
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