MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday addressed party workers in Chandigarh, launching the party's campaign for the December 23 Municipal Corporation elections.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Nabin accused him of making statements and avoiding parliamentary debates, saying he“shows up, makes statements, and runs off the field” and“doesn't have the guts to speak on the floor of Parliament.”

“He releases a video and says, I'll debate! Oh, please. A BJP district president is enough to debate you. PM Modi doesn't even need to show up,” Nabin, who called for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, told at a Booth Workers' Conference in Sector 27 here, where party workers, office-bearers and organisational functionaries gathered as the BJP intensified preparations for the civic polls.

The conference marked the formal beginning of the party's election mobilisation in Chandigarh, with the BJP aiming to retain its political foothold in the city and win all 35 municipal wards.

On a political row over allegations of“vote theft”, with Opposition parties accusing the election body of irregularities, the BJP chief said,“People ask, how were votes stolen? The truth is that no votes were stolen. Claims are being made that names of 13 crore people have been removed. But the truth is: 2.8 crore people are deceased, 6.3 crore people have moved, one crore people are duplicates, and three crore people are not available (at their address).”

Saying the party not only intended to protect the women but also empower them, he said,“The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's reservation Bill) will soon be implemented. We always fulfil what we resolve as a party under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Talking about Chandigarh's civic polls, he said the party's focus is on booth-level organisation, public outreach, coordinated campaigning and highlighting civic development issues as it prepares for the electoral contest.

Congratulating the people of Chandigarh, he said,“It is through your struggle and dedication that you secured a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, a victory that paved the way for the BJP-led governments we see across the country today. We speak of 2014 because, at that time, the nation was going through a phase defined by widespread corruption; the youth, in particular, were gripped by a sense of hopelessness and despair.

“They saw no promise for their own future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who was chosen by the people and subsequently elevated to the office of Prime Minister after his candidacy had been announced. The BJP, however, presented an individual to the public; the people gave him their blessings and made him the Prime Minister of the nation.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said for such a long time they have contributed nothing to this country.“You only concerned yourself with your own family and the people within your party, though, in truth, you didn't even care about the people in your party.”

Around 6,500 party workers and office-bearers attended the conference, including representatives from the city's 575 booths, district and mandal-level functionaries and members of various party morchas and cells.

The BJP leadership has set an ambitious target of winning all 35 wards, with party leaders stressing organisational unity and disciplined campaigning to achieve the goal.

Nabin's Chandigarh visit comes at a crucial time, with the party gearing up to finalise candidates and formulate its election manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, for the Punjab Assembly polls, slated likely in early 2027.

In Chandigarh, the party's campaign is expected to focus on civic amenities, development, improved municipal services, digitisation and the future growth of Chandigarh.