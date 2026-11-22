MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) are likely to sign their long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on December 16, marking a significant milestone in efforts to deepen economic and trade ties between the two sides.

The agreement is expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Brussels in December, according to reports.

The development is expected to provide fresh momentum to India-EU economic cooperation and strengthen trade relations between India and the 27-member European bloc.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, President Droupadi Murmu had said that the implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships.

President Murmu emphasised on the growing India-EU partnership during her meeting with Bulgaria's visiting Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

Highlighting the opportunities offered by the trade pact, the President's office said,“The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships.”

Also, earlier this month, according to a joint press release, India and the European Union (EU) reviewed engagements towards the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and agreed to continue work towards the conclusion of the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.

The seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting (SPRM) in New Delhi in November this year was co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European External Action Service.