MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Knowledge Summit 2026 is set to honor winners of the ninth MBRKA and announce Global Knowledge Index 2026 results Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – The special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026 kicks off on Tuesday at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Jointly organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Summit will be held under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.' The event will convene leading officials, experts, thought leaders, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world to explore the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges, strengthening societies' and economies' ability to adapt to rapid transformations, and building a more sustainable future.

The sessions will also discuss strategies to build the economies of tomorrow and create growth opportunities within the knowledge economy. The event will further highlight the achievements of the winners of the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) and their role in inspiring younger generations to pursue research and innovation. In addition, the sessions will explore the findings of this year's Global Knowledge Index (GKI), emerging knowledge trends, and the importance of data-driven policies in achieving equitable recovery. Looking ahead to 2027, the sessions will also examine potential developments, risks, and strategic priorities.

Notably, the innovative 'KnowTalks' sessions will explore ways to address challenges amid ongoing global transformations. Discussions will also focus on the role of AI in early warning and emergency response, the capacity of financial technology solutions to strengthen economic resilience, the risks associated with AI, and the importance of mental health and psychological resilience amid successive crises.

The 'Knowledge & Impact' sessions will showcase the role of national entities in protecting communities during crises. The sessions will also explore cybersecurity and the protection of critical digital infrastructure, the UAE's preparedness for crises and disasters, and the shift from response to recovery through a proactive approach. Discussions will further focus on the role of smart ports in maintaining supply continuity when global shipping routes are disrupted, efforts to counter media disinformation and deepfakes, and measures to advance proactive security and community partnerships during emergencies.

The special edition of Knowledge Summit highlights the longstanding efforts of MBRF and UNDP to establish knowledge as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. The event continues to serve as a leading platform for strengthening dialogue, exchanging expertise, and supporting decision-makers in developing innovative solutions to contemporary challenges.