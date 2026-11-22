Max Verstappen Wins 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Thrilling F1 Race

Las Vegas [USA], November 22 (ANI): Max Verstappen secured victory at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 after holding off a strong challenge from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in an eventful race on Saturday. The four-time world champion started from pole position and maintained his lead despite repeated overtaking attempts from Russell and Antonelli. Verstappen eventually crossed the finish line to claim his third victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third, respectively, securing a double podium for the team. Antonelli finished fourth, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto took fifth and sixth places. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Ferrari after receiving a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during an earlier battle with Norris. Carlos Sainz secured eighth place for Williams in his 250th Grand Prix, while Russell finished ninth after locking up and dropping down the order in the closing laps. Charles Leclerc completed the top 10 after also receiving a 10-second penalty following contact with Hamilton.

Verstappen won the 50-lap Las Vegas Grand Prix in 1:27:39.624, finishing 0.639 seconds ahead of Lando Norris. The race also witnessed several incidents and retirements. A collision between Sergio Perez and Haas driver Rafael Camara brought out the Safety Car during the first half of the race, with Perez unable to continue. Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad retired after spinning behind the Safety Car, while Williams driver Alex Albon could not start due to damage caused by overheating brakes. Fernando Alonso also retired towards the end of the race. Audi's Nico Hulkenberg finished 11th, followed by Gabriel Bortoleto in 12th and Haas' Oliver Bearman in 13th. Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Rafael Camara, Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas completed the classification. Verstappen's victory came after an intense battle at the front, with the Dutchman repeatedly reclaiming the lead before the Mercedes drivers dropped back in the closing stages. (ANI)