Tillu Gang Member Pawan Kumar Makkhi Arrested for Abduction Case

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested an alleged active member of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Pawan Kumar alias Makkhi, who was wanted in a case involving alleged abduction, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation at gunpoint in Outer North Delhi.

According to police, the case was registered at Alipur Police Station on October 29, 2026, following a complaint by a property dealer, Rakesh Kumar, who alleged that he was forcibly taken in a Mahindra Scorpio-N by accused Narender alias Bholu and Pawan Kumar alias Makkhi on October 27. The complainant alleged that he was taken to different locations, confined and threatened at gunpoint to withdraw an earlier criminal case and refrain from giving evidence against Makkhi and his associates. Pawan Kumar allegedly pointed a pistol at him and forced him to sign a compromise deed under threat to his life.

DCP Outer North District Shobhit D. Saxena stated that an FIR was registered after the complainant alleged he was abducted at gunpoint, taken to an undisclosed location, and coerced into signing documents by active Tillu gang member Pawan alias 'Makkhi' to force a compromise in an earlier case. The DCP confirmed that while co-accused Narender alias 'Bholu' was arrested earlier, Pawan initially absconded and moved a bail plea, which he later withdrew before surrendering to the police. Terming the abduction and forced signing of documents a serious offense, Saxena clarified that Pawan is a former Delhi Police Head Constable who has been dismissed from service with no remaining association with the force, adding that he is currently in police custody as further investigation continues.

Speaking to ANI, Saxena said, "We received a complaint regarding an ongoing case. The complainant alleged that Pawan, alias 'Makkhi'-an active member of the 'Tillu' gang-abducted him, used force, and attempted to coerce him into signing certain documents. Taking cognisance of this, we immediately registered an FIR. One of the accused, Narender 'Bholu', was arrested. Pawan 'Makkhi' initially absconded; he later filed a bail application in court, which he subsequently withdrew, opting instead to surrender. He is currently in police custody, and we are conducting further investigations.”

“It is related to a previous matter involving the complainant. They were pressuring him to settle or compromise on that earlier complaint. The complaint also mentions that he was shown a pistol and taken to an undisclosed location. Abducting someone and forcing them to sign documents is a very serious crime; that is why we took cognisance of this matter... He was formerly a Head Constable with the Delhi Police, but he has been dismissed following these incidents. He no longer has any association with the Delhi Police..," he added.