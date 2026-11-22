Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress Over Political Tactics in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused Congress of dividing the country along caste, religious and communal lines for political gain, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains steadfast in its ideological foundation rather than chasing electoral shortcuts.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP's extended state working committee meeting in Haridwar alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Defence Minister said, "The Congress party plays politics by erecting walls of caste and religion; we practice politics based on Deendayal ji's principles. Whether power stays or goes, we cannot deviate from our ideals. We are inspired by the concept of Antyodaya. The BJP represents an ideology where losing an election is acceptable, but compromising on our ideology and principles can never be acceptable."

Singh further noted that governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been anchored strictly in service and national interest. "I am ready to argue that the Modi government, running for the past 12 years, has not compromised its ideals in the slightest. Ministers like us are here because of you; this is not a status symbol. A ministerial post is not a chair of power, but an outpost of service. Our Prime Minister has run the government in accordance with the BJP's ideological vision. 'Service is organisation' is ingrained in our veins. During Covid, our workers went door-to-door delivering medicines, while people from other parties were giving interviews on TV," he stated.

Expressing full confidence in the party's grassroots strength in the hill state, Singh asserted that the party is poised to secure a historic third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly elections. "Coming to Uttarakhand today, four feelings arise in my mind: peace, happiness, achievement, and confidence. A sense of achievement and satisfaction, because I had never imagined that a BJP government would be formed consecutively twice in Uttarakhand, and the confidence is that no one can stop the government from being formed for the third time. Today is a day of resolve for us that we will form the government for the third time with an even greater majority than before. We will once again form a government that removes infiltrators and protects the identity and dignity of Uttarakhand," he asserted.

Singh further remarked that the party cadre's foundation in the state remains unshakeable. "The roots of a Deodar tree run very deep. The BJP's organisation in Uttarakhand is also like a Deodar tree. No power can shake it. Our first national president, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, said that two Prime Ministers, two emblems, and two constitutions cannot function in one country. In accordance with that, Deendayal ji gave the principle of Integral Humanism. Our party functions on this very philosophy. If a party has no ideology and no philosophical foundation, that party becomes directionless," the Defence Minister said.

"We do not just have to form governments; we also have to keep our organisation strong and ideologically grounded. Today, the BJP is expanding to every corner of the country. We are forming governments in the Northeast as well. Ours is not a journey of forming governments through shortcuts. Our party workers have shed sweat and blood for this," he added.