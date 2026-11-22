Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for VIP Movement and Procession Today

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday for November 23 in view of VIP movement at Rajghat and a religious procession in Central and North Delhi, warning that traffic movement is likely to remain affected on the Outer Ring Road and several adjoining stretches from 3 pm onwards.

In view of the VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat and Nagar Kirtan procession being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab on Monday, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented depending on the movement of the procession and prevailing traffic conditions.

According to the advisory, traffic regulation, restrictions and diversions may be implemented on the Outer Ring Road stretch between Wazirabad Flyover and Salimgarh Y-Point, Shamnath Marg, Lok Niwas Marg, Under Hill Road, Rajpura Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Karnwal Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Traffic may also be regulated or diverted at key points, including Wazirabad Flyover, under Wazirabad Flyover, I.P. Red Light, Shamnath Marg-Boulevard Road T-Point, Khyber Pass, Yudhister Setu Y-Point, under Yudhister Setu, Chandgi Ram Akhara, St Stephen's College Red Light, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Baraf Khana Chowk and Old GT Karnal Road.

The advisory stated that heavy and commercial vehicles would be diverted from the above-mentioned points on a need basis. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes and allow additional travel time. Motorists have also been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area and follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels these channels: Facebook:, X:, Instagram:, WhatsApp: 8750871493, Helpline nos.: 1095 / 011-25844444 (ANI)