Rajnath Singh Outlines Nine-Point Strategic Roadmap for BJP

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Outlining a comprehensive nine-point operational roadmap for party workers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres to avoid personal attacks, maintain organisational discipline, and effectively counter the opposition's allegations using verifiable facts and institutional records.

Addressing the extended BJP State Working Committee meeting in Haridwar, the senior party leader framed the party's ideological and grassroots machinery as its true core, reminding cadres that governance is merely an outcome of organisational discipline. "I want to share nine things with you today: The strength of the BJP is its organisation, not the government. The organisation existed even when there was no government. Every worker must feel that they are connected to their leadership," Singh said, emphasising this as his first point.

As his second and third directives, he instructed cadres to serve as frontline relief workers and leverage modern communication tools. "At the time of any accident or disaster, our workers should be the first responders. One must be active in communication, even if it is on social media. Use social media for feedback. Even I have now come to understand the importance of social media," he noted.

Detailing the fourth point, the Defence Minister issued a strict caution against political mudslinging, asking workers to adhere firmly to issue-based discourse despite provocations from rivals. "Do not make personal attacks on anyone. Always practice the politics of issues. The opposition will try to provoke us. They speak nonsensically about our Prime Minister, but our values and upbringing are different from theirs," he said, citing an incident in Hyderabad where derogatory language was allegedly directed at the Prime Minister in the presence of Congress leadership.

Outlining the fifth directive on youth mobilisation, Singh instructed the leadership to "connect the youth with us, and form and train a team of young people in every assembly constituency." Under the sixth point, he directed workers to systematically dismantle misinformation regarding electronic voting machines and democratic institutions using institutional records. "Refute the opposition's falsehoods and misinformation on the basis of facts. When Congress members spread lies about EVMs, show them the Supreme Court's order. When they say democracy is being weakened, ask them whether it was us who imposed the Emergency," he stated.

As his seventh guideline, Singh urged party functionaries to act as ambassadors of central welfare schemes, taking the 12-year transformative record of governance to every doorstep and highlighting how targeted policies have ensured food security for the common citizen.

Emphasising the eighth and ninth principles, the Defence Minister stressed that ethics and internal cohesion must remain inviolable within the organisation. "Morality is vital in politics. You cannot maintain party discipline if you try to achieve things through unethical means. This is what sets our party apart from the rest. The strength of the organisation lies in its unity; never forget this. Bear hardships, but do not let unity break. People get upset with each other over petty matters regarding what someone else received. No one gets anything merely by wishing for it," he said.

Commending the state government's measures-including stringent anti-cheating legislation and crackdowns on illegal land encroachment-Singh expressed confidence in the party's regional prospects. "The BJP government in Uttarakhand is as steadfast as the Himalayas and as continuous as the flow of the Ganga. Neither can anyone shake it, like the Himalayas, nor can anyone stop it, like the current of the Ganga. We will win again and continue working for Uttarakhand. For this, we must make a Bhagiratha-like effort," he added. (ANI)