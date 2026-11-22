Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan attended a programme organised at the party office to mark the birth anniversary of party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday. Addressing party workers and supporters, Khan thanked them for their affection and said he had a duty to stand with them during their hardships and struggles.

“It is all your love. Today, you too are going through hardship, pain, and struggle; it is clearly my duty to stand with you. Your dignity was snatched from you. Your hopes and aspirations were snatched from you. The dreams were snatched right from your eyes. But all of that will be restored,” Khan said.

Born in Etawah on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. Popularly known as 'Netaji', he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly 10 times and to the Lok Sabha seven times. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on three occasions. He also won the Lok Sabha seat from Mainpuri in the 2019 polls and served as an MP before he died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday paid tribute to his father, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, on his birth anniversary, recalling the values he learnt from him and reaffirming his commitment to his socialist principles. Akhilesh Yadav said that his father taught him to stand by people during difficult times and extend help to those who approach them seeking assistance. In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party president wrote,“On the birth anniversary of the revered Netaji today, we bow to him with deepest reverence and renew our pledge to embrace his socialist principles and humane, practical values with even greater conviction and put them into practice in every sphere of life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the former UP CM on his birth anniversary.“A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee Mulayam Singh Yadav,” the Chief Minister posted on X.