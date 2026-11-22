CPI M Leader Md Salim Cautious on Opposition Unity with TMC Party

Amid speculation over opposition unity in West Bengal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader Md Salim on Sunday struck a cautious note on the prospect of talks with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that while dialogue is acceptable in a democracy, "one should know their friends and enemies." Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised in memory of former party leader Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata, Salim was responding to questions regarding TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's call for opposition parties to unite and Mamata Banerjee's recent interactions with senior CPI(M) leader MA Baby in Delhi. "In a democracy and in politics, there is nothing wrong with talking to anyone. But one should know their friends and enemies," Salim said, noting that party strategy is built gradually. Targeting both the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political situation in West Bengal, he alleged, "The right-wing wanted to defeat the Left Front in Bengal by preparing with Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. Today, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC have themselves fallen to the ground, and the BJP has come in and is continuing that same corruption. People want an end to this, which is why they are looking towards the Leftists." Meanwhile, speaking separately at the programme on the status of the INDIA bloc's strategy in the state, MA Baby stated that while the CPI(M) seeks to mobilise all forces nationally against the "fascist, RSS-controlled BJP," the state leadership will decide the course of action in West Bengal based on the "concrete political situation" on the ground. The senior CPI(M) leader stated that while the party is working to unite all possible forces across the country against the "fascist, RSS-controlled BJP," state-level tactics cannot be uniform. "How this struggle will take shape in different states depends on the concrete political situation existing in different states. So the state leadership will have to discuss how the all-India struggle would be realised in different states," Baby said. Echoing a cautious stance on political realignments in West Bengal amid TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's call for opposition unity, CPI(M) state leader Md Salim noted that political strategies evolve. Salim also hit out at the authorities over the cancellation of the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) venue, alleging that democratic rights were being suppressed and that organisers were forced to relocate the day-long memorial programme to a city trust hall. Highlighting the purpose of the gathering, Salim said students, youth, and elderly citizens had come together to deliberate on "imperialist attacks" and the "crisis of democracy in our country." He added that Yechury had worked nationwide to raise awareness against "fascism, neo-fascism, the RSS, and communalism." Touching upon student and youth grievances, Salim claimed the younger generation was facing severe unemployment, interference in universities, and an acute shortage of hostel facilities. He further accused the Sangh Parivar of transferring the nation's forest land and public assets to corporate conglomerates like Adani and Ambani. Connecting domestic developments to global right-wing trends, Salim said, "For the last 25 years, it was said that America would be the policeman of the whole world, but today America itself is afraid of socialism. Trump and his government are saying that we will have to launch a campaign against socialism again. They claim that they broke Soviet Russia, but they couldn't destroy socialist ideology." He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks concerning "intellectual Naxals" and alleged that baseless charges were made against Leftists, Marxists, and the CPI(M) during the Prime Minister's visit to IIT Kharagpur the previous day. Dismissing PM Modi's recent 'Garibi Hatao' remarks and his reference to World Bank figures indicating that 50 to 60 crore people had exited poverty over the past 13 years, Salim called the claim an "absolute lie." "Modi speaks in three ways: one, he tells lies; second, he tells blatant lies; and third, he tells open lies. He has never spoken the truth," Salim said, alleging that the Prime Minister had no original slogans and had borrowed "public servant" from Jawaharlal Nehru and "Garibi Hatao" from Indira Gandhi. Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Northeast received four times more funds over the last decade compared to Congress-led governments, Salim argued that the benchmark predated both parties. "When we formed and supported the United Front government, it was decided that 10 per cent of the country's total budget would go to the North East. As the country's total budget grows, that figure will increase, but even now, it hasn't reached 10 per cent," he stated. Paying tribute to Yechury's legacy, MA Baby described the Kolkata symposium as a meaningful way to honour the late leader's contributions. "Comrade Sitaram Yechury contributed towards strengthening the working class and peasant movement, and the progressive democratic movement in the country while focusing on defending the rights of the toiling masses. He gave equal importance, as an internationalist, to taking up the anti-imperialist cause," Baby said, fondly recalling how their generation stood in solidarity with the people of Vietnam against American imperialism.