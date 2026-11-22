A desperate attempt to avoid hitting an elderly motorcyclist turned into a fatal road accident on a highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday morning. Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after an SUV swerved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

SUV SWERVES TO AVOID BIKER, CRASHES HEAD-ON INTO ONCOMING VEHICLE IN ANDHRA PRADESH

An elderly motorcyclist suddenly attempted to cross a highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday morning, November 21.

As a blue SUV approached its driver swerved onto the opposite side of the road to avoid hitting the biker but collided head-on with an oncoming white SUV.

The impact triggered a chain reaction with another motorcyclist also caught in the crash and thrown into the air.

Two people died and three others sustained serious injuries. The biker who attempted to cross the highway was seen turning around and leaving the scene.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

CCTV Footage

#AndhraPradesh

- contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 22, 2026

ఢీకొట్టుకున్న రెండు కార్లు..

గాల్లో ఎగిరిపడిన బైకర్..

ఓ మహిళ స్పాట్ డెడ్

కాకినాడ జిల్లా, గండేపల్లి మండలం, నీలాద్రిరావుపేటలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం

హైవేపై ఓ ద్విచక్ర వాహనాన్ని తప్పించే క్రమంలో రాంగ్‌రూట్‌లోకి వెళ్లిన కారు

ఈ క్రమంలోనే ఎదురుగా వస్తున్న మరో కారుని బలంగా ఢీకొట్టిన వాహనం

వెనకే వస్తున్న ఓ బైకర్ కారుని ఢీకొని.. కొన్ని అడుగుల మేర గాల్లో ఎగిరిపడ్డాడు

ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ఒక మహిళ అక్కడికక్కడే దుర్మరణం

మరో ముగ్గురికి తీవ్ర గాయాలు కావడంతో.. వెంటనే ఆసుపత్రికి తరలింపు

సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాలో ఘటన దృశ్యాలు రికార్డ్

- PulseNewsBreaking (@pulsenewsbreak) November 21, 2026

The entire sequence was captured on CCTV footage, which has since circulated widely on social media, triggering a debate over road safety, reckless driving and the dangers of sudden manoeuvres on highways. The footage shows an elderly man riding a motorcycle emerging from a service lane and attempting to cross the highway. As a blue SUV approaches, the driver suddenly swerves to the opposite side in an apparent attempt to avoid hitting the motorcyclist.

However, the move puts the SUV directly in the path of an oncoming white vehicle, resulting in a violent head-on collision.

How did the Kakinada highway accident happen?

The CCTV footage captures the blue SUV moving at speed when the elderly motorcyclist appears in its path. The driver makes a sharp turn towards the opposite lane, seemingly trying to prevent a collision with the two-wheeler.

The SUV then crashes into the white vehicle approaching from the other direction. The impact triggers another collision involving a motorcyclist, who is thrown several feet into the air.

The footage also shows the elderly rider turning his motorcycle around and leaving the scene after the collision.

Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been established. Further details about the circumstances of the accident are awaited.

Social media users rection to CCTV footage

The footage has sparked strong reactions on social media, with users debating who was responsible for the accident and whether the SUV driver's decision to swerve was justified.

Several users blamed the elderly motorcyclist for attempting to cross a highway without wearing a helmet and allegedly failing to follow basic traffic rules.

One user argued that some people living near highways treat them like local roads and ignore essential safety precautions. Another questioned whether elderly people who can no longer ride safely should be allowed to operate two-wheelers.

The elderly rider's reported departure from the scene also drew criticism. Some users demanded that police trace and take action against him.

A user criticised the motorcyclist for fleeing, arguing that innocent people had suffered because of someone else's actions.

Some social media users questioned the SUV driver's judgement, pointing out that swerving into the opposite lane at high speed could have been even more dangerous.

One user said the SUV driver appeared to have approached the junction too quickly and made a poor decision by moving into the oncoming traffic lane.

Accident triggers road safety debate

The accident has highlighted the risks of sudden evasive manoeuvres on busy highways, particularly when vehicles are travelling at high speeds.

While the SUV driver appears to have swerved to avoid the motorcycle, moving into the path of oncoming traffic resulted in a much more serious collision.

The CCTV footage has also renewed discussions about helmet use, safe highway crossings, speed management and the responsibility of two-wheeler riders.

However, the exact sequence of events, the speed of the vehicles and the responsibility of those involved will need to be established through an official investigation.