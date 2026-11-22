Trump Urges Nvidia to Bring Back Jensen Huang as Probes Multiply
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has again pressed Nvidia to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week amid reports of an alleged extramarital affair and national security concerns, even as congressional Democrats open an inquiry into the chipmaker's dealings with federal officials.
Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Trump said: “I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we’re a country of second chances,” and added: “That’s a very important company to us, and he put us in a position where we are literally ten years advanced over other companies.”
Huang quit as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member after media reports of an alleged relationship with a woman US officials suspect of spying for China. Trump had already backed his return, joining prominent tech figures, major investors and some Nvidia employees who want him reinstated.
The resignation followed reporting by the New York Times and Financial Times that the 63-year-old executive had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le. She was suspected of gathering information on Nvidia for China's Ministry of State Security, an allegation Beijing has rejected. The US Justice Department has said its investigation has not yet determined whether Huang Le, previously linked to Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed International, engaged in espionage.
A campaign to bring Huang back has gathered momentum, with backing from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, and other high-profile tech figures. Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said earlier this week the company has no plans to reinstate him. Nvidia named Colette Kress, previously executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats are probing whether Nvidia tried to influence a federal investigation into suspected smuggling of AI chips to China. Representatives Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove have questioned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the company's contacts with Commerce Department officials, including a request to meet an investigator in August 2025. They want documents and answers by December 1. Nvidia says it is cooperating with the department's inquiries.
Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is examining possible accounting problems at Nvidia, Reuters reported Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Enforcement staff are reviewing the company's accounting practices, though the precise focus and timing are unclear. The SEC declined to comment, and Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nvidia shares tumbled 14% on Friday to close at $125.53 as the SEC news piled onto a wider tech sell-off. The stock fell 23% over the week, its steepest weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis, and sits nearly 48% below its October 6 record high.
Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Trump said: “I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we’re a country of second chances,” and added: “That’s a very important company to us, and he put us in a position where we are literally ten years advanced over other companies.”
Huang quit as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member after media reports of an alleged relationship with a woman US officials suspect of spying for China. Trump had already backed his return, joining prominent tech figures, major investors and some Nvidia employees who want him reinstated.
The resignation followed reporting by the New York Times and Financial Times that the 63-year-old executive had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le. She was suspected of gathering information on Nvidia for China's Ministry of State Security, an allegation Beijing has rejected. The US Justice Department has said its investigation has not yet determined whether Huang Le, previously linked to Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed International, engaged in espionage.
A campaign to bring Huang back has gathered momentum, with backing from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, and other high-profile tech figures. Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said earlier this week the company has no plans to reinstate him. Nvidia named Colette Kress, previously executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats are probing whether Nvidia tried to influence a federal investigation into suspected smuggling of AI chips to China. Representatives Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove have questioned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the company's contacts with Commerce Department officials, including a request to meet an investigator in August 2025. They want documents and answers by December 1. Nvidia says it is cooperating with the department's inquiries.
Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is examining possible accounting problems at Nvidia, Reuters reported Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Enforcement staff are reviewing the company's accounting practices, though the precise focus and timing are unclear. The SEC declined to comment, and Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nvidia shares tumbled 14% on Friday to close at $125.53 as the SEC news piled onto a wider tech sell-off. The stock fell 23% over the week, its steepest weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis, and sits nearly 48% below its October 6 record high.
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