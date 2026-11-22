MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra talked about the traffic discipline followed in Aizawl, Mizoram. Taking to X, he posted a video from the capital city where vehicles were seen lined up patiently on the road without honking or overtaking the designated lanes. In the video, a woman who seems to be a local explained how traffic etiquette is followed in the city.

Watch video:

Anand Mahindra shares traffic video from Aizawl

In the video, the woman shared that people of Aizawl avoid honking on the roads. She explained, "You can see the traffic here. There's a lot of vehicles over here. But no horn. It's all silent because Mizo people got patience and we follow the rules."

She further pointed out towards a white line on the road, dividing the two lanes. She added that all vehicles wait within the designated lanes for their turn instead of crossing the line. "But no one cross the line. See, you see the line. So that means we've got patience," she added.

Furthermore, she urged all Indians across the country to adopt the same quality as Aizawl. She mentioned how people in the cities honk even during heavy congestion on the road, which only adds to the noise pollution. "All the Indian other cities, please learn from us. Like there's so much noise pollution, like horn toot toot toot toot all the time, so you need to learn from here," she said.

She said that people in Aizawl avoid honking even during peak traffic jam hours. "If there will be so much traffic, like two hours jam to three hours jam, yeah, no, still no horn. No horn. We'll just wait patiently for our time to come," she said.

"So much to learn from here," she added.

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Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra praised the discipline of the people in Aizawl. He pointed out how people respect traffic rules and even a no-honking policy was introduced by the government in the state in 2017.

Are people travelling in search of silence?

Mahindra reposted the video as his Sunday Wanderer post. He shared how noise pollution has led to quietness becoming a luxury in metro cities.

"In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury," he wrote.

"As travellers, we have traditionally looked for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments. But for the #SundayWanderer in me, & I bet for many others, the 'quest for quiet' may well become the most compelling reason to travel," he concluded.