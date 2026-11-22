The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects around 6 million visitors in November and December, or roughly 3 million a month.

Foreign visitors spent THB 1,304,947 million over the period, said Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul. China remained the largest source market with 4,385,062 arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 3,384,864, India with 2,013,658, Russia with 1,515,102, and South Korea with 977,164.

Arrivals rose 4.26% in the week of November 8 to 14 from the previous week, averaging 94,789 a day. Short-haul markets grew 2.15%, driven by a 42.40% jump in Indian visitors, while long-haul markets grew 7.04%.

Some European markets are also recovering. The decline in French arrivals narrowed from 6.32% in October to 2.16% last week, while German arrivals grew 0.52% after falling 6.61% in October.

The previous week, October 25 to 31, saw a 7.31% rise, with Russian arrivals up 27.19% at the start of the high season.

The ministry's full-year target is 31.5 million arrivals, down from the 33 million to 34 million planned early in the year. Surasak said on November 18 that the target was 300,000 above the ministry's earlier forecast.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the expected November and December arrivals would take the year's total to about 31.24 million. That would fall just short of the target and below the 32.97 million recorded in 2025.

The National Tourism Policy Committee has directed the TAT to speed up two high-season programs. Thailand Winter Plus aims to attract at least 300,000 extra visitors in November and December.

The program's target markets are China, Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council states. It also seeks to keep short-haul arrivals at no fewer than 1.9 million.

Thailand Winter Blast adds seats and charter flights, especially from East Asia, while maintaining routes from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. It reportedly runs from November 20 to March 31, 2027, and supports at least 200 charter flights.

The TAT said its promotions would continue through Chinese New Year in February 2027.

The ministry said economic conditions, consumer confidence, and air fares could still affect travel decisions, though it expects long-haul demand to keep rising as the winter holidays begin.

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