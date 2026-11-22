SYSC Debuts at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, Bringing Superyacht Refit Services to the Gulf
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 20 November 2026 – SYSC, the Superyacht Service Centre, makes its debut at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026 (19 to 22 November, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi) with a clear purpose: to give Gulf owners a refit option that doesn’t involve sending their yachts to Europe. Part of the Gulf Craft Group but operating independently, SYSC services yachts of all brands from a purpose-built 10,000 sqm facility in Ajman, with deep-water berths, an 80m service quay and a travel lift with a 600-ton lifting capacity.
SYSC draws on more than 40 years of Gulf Craft Group experience in designing, building and maintaining superyachts and leisure craft. Its multidisciplinary teams deliver full-spectrum refit works, from mechanical, electrical and composite repairs to class-approved workmanship, painting, carpentry and upholstery, all in-house and under one roof. An on-site spare parts shop and a dedicated vessel registration desk, operated in partnership with the Dubai Maritime Authority, keep processes transparent and turnaround rapid. For vessels that cannot come to the yard, a dedicated mobile service team provides on-site technical assistance at berths across the UAE and the wider Gulf.
“For years, Gulf owners have had to look to Europe for superyacht refit. SYSC changes that. We have the facility, the capacity and the engineering experience to service superyachts here, closer to home, and we do it for every brand, not only Gulf Craft,” said Patricia Caswell, General Manager, SYSC.
For the region’s marine industry, SYSC means refit and maintenance work that once left the Gulf can now be carried out within it. Owners and yacht management companies gain a single, UAE-based address for servicing, refit, spare parts and registration, with shorter distances, closer oversight and less time out of the water. SYSC’s promise is simple: Care for Life.
SYSC draws on more than 40 years of Gulf Craft Group experience in designing, building and maintaining superyachts and leisure craft. Its multidisciplinary teams deliver full-spectrum refit works, from mechanical, electrical and composite repairs to class-approved workmanship, painting, carpentry and upholstery, all in-house and under one roof. An on-site spare parts shop and a dedicated vessel registration desk, operated in partnership with the Dubai Maritime Authority, keep processes transparent and turnaround rapid. For vessels that cannot come to the yard, a dedicated mobile service team provides on-site technical assistance at berths across the UAE and the wider Gulf.
“For years, Gulf owners have had to look to Europe for superyacht refit. SYSC changes that. We have the facility, the capacity and the engineering experience to service superyachts here, closer to home, and we do it for every brand, not only Gulf Craft,” said Patricia Caswell, General Manager, SYSC.
For the region’s marine industry, SYSC means refit and maintenance work that once left the Gulf can now be carried out within it. Owners and yacht management companies gain a single, UAE-based address for servicing, refit, spare parts and registration, with shorter distances, closer oversight and less time out of the water. SYSC’s promise is simple: Care for Life.
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