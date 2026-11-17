HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pantone Color Matching for Custom Products: How to Keep Brand Colors Consistent in China ManufacturingShort answer: To keep brand colors consistent when manufacturing in China, give the factory more than a Pantone code. Agree the color target for each material, approve a physical sample on every material, set an acceptable color difference (Delta E) before production, and measure color during production, not only by eye. A Pantone code is a starting point, but the same code can look different on plastic, metal, fabric and paper.This guide explains how to set this up.Can a Pantone Color Be Matched Exactly on Every Material?Not exactly. The Pantone Matching System is a reference for color, but it is printed on paper. When the same color has to be reproduced on silicone, anodized aluminum, ABS plastic or woven fabric, the factory has to mix inks, dyes or coatings to get as close as possible. How close they get depends on the material, surface finish and process.So the goal is a close match that the brand approves, on each material, not an identical color everywhere. That approved match then becomes the reference for production.Why Do Brand Colors Look Different Across Products?CauseWhat happensExampleDifferent materialsEach material absorbs and reflects light differentlyOne brand red looks slightly different on a power bank, a bottle and a tote bagDifferent decoration methodsPad printing, silk screen, laser engraving and dyeing give different resultsA logo looks darker when pad-printed than when screen-printedDifferent suppliersEach factory uses its own ink or dye formulasTwo factories produce visibly different batches of the same colorBatch driftTemperature, ink thickness and dye lots change over timeThe first units of a run differ from the lastVisual checks onlyLighting and tiredness change how people see colorA shade passes on the factory floor but looks off in a retail storeWhen a campaign includes several types of items from several factories, the risk of mismatch goes up.What Should Buyers Check Before Production Starts?Use this checklist:Do you have vector files of the logo, and has the factory confirmed that the logo detail (thin lines, small text) works on the chosen decoration method?Is the Pantone reference (with coated or uncoated noted) written into the order for each material?Have you approved a physical sample on every material in the order, not only a digital proof?Is the approved sample signed and kept at the factory as the reference?Have you agreed a Delta E limit for each color, and which instrument will measure it?Will color be checked under a standard light box (for example D65 or TL84) and not only under factory lighting?Is there a plan for what happens if color is out of tolerance (rework, sorting, rejection)?What Is Delta E and What Limit Should I Use?Delta E is a number that measures the difference between two colors. A lower number means a closer match. Tolerances vary by material, process and brand needs. Logo colors usually need a tighter limit than large plain surfaces, and some materials cannot be held as tightly as others. Agree the numbers with the factory in writing before production, based on test samples.How Does a Color Control Process Work?Visual identity check. Review the logo files, line weights and Pantone targets against the decoration method and material. Decide tolerances before molds or screens are made.Physical samples on each material. Make samples on every material, get brand approval, and sign them as the Golden Sample.Measurement during production. Use a spectrophotometer and a standard light box to check units from the line against the Golden Sample, at the start of production and at set intervals.Final inspection. Check logo sharpness (under magnification where needed), coating adhesion (for example a cross-hatch tape test), function and packaging against the agreed standard.The Golden Sample stays on the line as the physical reference. Inspectors compare production units to it, not to memory or a screen.What Should the Final Inspection of Corporate Gifts Cover?Gift items are judged on appearance as well as function. A final inspection normally covers:Logo position, sharpness and colorSurface scratches, pinholes, glue marks and uneven coatingCoating adhesion on printed or coated partsFunction (for example battery, closure, leak resistance)Packaging alignment, print and unboxing presentationAgree the defect limits (AQL) and what counts as a defect before inspection, so the result is not a matter of opinion.Why Is Managing Several Factories Harder for Color?Campaign merchandise often combines items from different factories. Each factory has its own ink, dye and curing process, so batches can differ even when the Pantone code is the same. Having one team set the color standard, approve all samples and check all factories against the same reference reduces this risk. See our overview of promotional merchandise dynamics for more on multi-supplier campaigns.How Can Sinolinkers Help With Pantone Color Matching for Custom Products?Sinolinkers helps overseas buyers manage branded merchandise and corporate gift projects in China, from supplier selection to production, quality control and shipping. For color-critical projects, this can include:A pre-production check of Pantone targets, materials and printing tolerancesPhysical sampling on each material, and a signed Golden SampleFactory audits and on-site follow-up during productionMulti-stage QC, including color checks and final inspectionKitting, custom packaging and consolidation of items from different factoriesShipping to warehouses, FBA or several offices through Toncent LogisticsFAQDo I need a physical sample if I already have a Pantone code?Yes, in most cases. The code does not show how the color looks on your material. A physical sample on each material is the safest reference.What is the difference between Pantone coated and uncoated?They are two versions of the same color reference, printed on different paper. Say which one you mean in the order, as the same code can look different on each.Can different factories produce the same color?They can get close if they work to the same approved sample and the same Delta E limit. Without a shared reference, differences are likely.How early should I approve colors?Before molds, screens or bulk materials are made, so that changes are cheap. Allow time for more than one sample round.Does a light box matter?It helps. Color looks different under different light, so checking under a standard light source reduces disagreements between the factory, inspector and brand.Planning a custom merchandise or corporate gift project in China? Visit sinolinkers to talk to the team.

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Pantone Color Matching for Custom Products: How to Keep Brand Colors Consistent in China Manufacturing News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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