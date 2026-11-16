MENAFN - GetNews)"Ecolink, Inc."Ecolink, Inc., a Tucker, Georgia supplier of industrial chemicals and solvents, announced that its low-VOC degreasing solvent NAVSOLVE® is qualified to MIL-PRF-32295 Type II and MIL-PRF-32597 Type II and listed on both Qualified Products Lists. Designed to replace P-D-680, Stoddard Solvent, and MIL-PRF-680 parts washer solvents, it is supplied in cases, pails, drums, and totes under specific NSNs. Buyers can request documentation and quotes through the updated NAVSOLVE® shop page.

Tucker, Georgia - November 16, 2026 - Ecolink, Inc., a supplier of industrial chemicals, solvents, and environmentally preferred alternatives, shared a qualification update for NAVSOLVE®, its low-VOC degreasing solvent. NAVSOLVE® is qualified to MIL-PRF-32295 Type II and MIL-PRF-32597 Type II and is listed on the Qualified Products Lists (QPLs) for both specifications. The update gives specification-driven buyers a single reference point for confirming where NAVSOLVE® stands against these two performance requirements.

NAVSOLVE® is a low-VOC (less than 25 g/L) degreaser designed to replace P-D-680, Stoddard Solvent, and MIL-PRF-680 parts washer solvents in degreasing and parts-cleaning operations. It is intended for industrial and professional use on ferrous and non-ferrous metals and is often selected when low VOC content is an operational priority. The product is supplied in 4-by-1-gallon cases, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, and 275-gallon totes. Current qualification and product documentation are available from the company upon request.

Ecolink, Inc. has updated the NAVSOLVE® shop page so that military, government, aerospace, and other specification-driven purchasers can review the qualification status, applications, and supporting documentation, and request a quote in one place. Buyers evaluating NAVSOLVE® for immersion cleaning, parts washing, or spray-and-wipe applications can request documentation and discuss sourcing requirements with the company's team. Compliance with applicable air quality or workplace exposure regulations remains the end user's responsibility, and the company encourages purchasers to confirm product suitability for their specific operation.

Compliance

Inclusion on a Qualified Products List does not constitute government endorsement, does not guarantee acceptance in a future purchase, and does not waive any specification or contract requirement. Customers should verify the applicable specification, QPL entry, NSN, packaging configuration, and contract requirements before purchase or use.

Supporting Military and Industrial Chemical Procurement

Ecolink, Inc. supplies cleaning chemicals and industrial solvents to businesses and organizations that operate under technical specifications, procurement standards, and documented purchasing requirements. Its product range and chemical sourcing support help customers evaluate cleaning solutions based on application needs, product characteristics, and applicable specifications.

MIL SPEC and Specification-Driven Cleaning Products

For defense, aerospace, and industrial maintenance applications, Ecolink, Inc. supplies other MIL SPEC cleaning chemicals and provides information to help purchasers identify products associated with specific performance requirements.

NAVSOLVE® adds to these offerings through its qualification to MIL-PRF-32295 Type II and MIL-PRF-32597 Type II. Customers can request supporting documentation to verify the relevant QPL entries and determine whether the product meets their purchasing and operational requirements.

Government and NSN Chemical Sourcing

Ecolink, Inc. supports government and defense procurement teams by supplying chemicals identified through National Stock Numbers. As a government NSN chemicals supplier, the company assists customers with identifying available packaging configurations, reviewing product documentation, and confirming purchasing details.

NAVSOLVE® is supplied under the following NSNs:



4-by-1-gallon case: 6850-01-606-8356

5-gallon pail: 6850-01-606-8357

55-gallon drum: 6850-01-606-8358 275-gallon tote: 6850-01-659-4675

These identifiers help purchasing teams distinguish between the available NAVSOLVE® configurations when preparing orders and reviewing applicable procurement requirements.

Industrial Degreasers and Cleaning Solvents

Ecolink, Inc. offers a range of industrial degreasers and cleaning solvents for parts washing, metal cleaning, equipment maintenance, and other professional applications.

Ecolink's product portfolio includes low-VOC cleaning formulations and products designed for different operational requirements. NAVSOLVE® is intended as an alternative to traditional parts washer solvents, while other products, including MIL-PRF-680 Type II cleaning solvents, are available for applications requiring different product specifications.

Customers can review these options based on their cleaning processes, material compatibility, applicable air-quality requirements, and purchasing specifications.

Product Documentation and Purchasing Assistance

Ecolink, Inc. provides documentation and chemical sourcing assistance to help industrial and government customers evaluate product suitability and procurement requirements.

Customers remain responsible for verifying applicable specifications, contract requirements, workplace safety procedures, and product suitability before purchase or use.

For more information about NAVSOLVE® qualification status, low-VOC cleaning applications, product documentation, and purchasing support, visit the NAVSOLVE® product page or contact the Ecolink, Inc. team.

About the Company

Ecolink, Inc. is an industrial chemical supplier based in Tucker, Georgia, with more than 35 years of industry experience serving industrial, government, aerospace, and manufacturing customers. Ecolink, Inc. is a partner supplier for industrial chemicals and environmentally preferred alternatives. The company supports customers throughout the chemical lifecycle, from procurement through disposal and recycling, with an emphasis on product guidance, documentation support, and supply continuity. Ecolink, Inc. works exclusively with industrial and commercial customers.