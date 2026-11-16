Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer, Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)

JAVS new Suite 9 Recording Software

New General Order creates path for digital recordings to be the official record; JAVS Suite 9 offers California and Texas courts a complete recording solution.

- Brian Green, COO Justice AV SolutionsLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Superior Court of Los Angeles County, the nation's largest trial court, has taken a significant step toward expanding digital court recording, establishing a process that allows electronic recordings to serve as the official verbatim record in certain proceedings when a court reporter is unavailable.General Order 2026-GEN-016-00, issued November 3 and effective November 5, allows litigants in family law, probate, and unlimited civil proceedings to request that an electronic recording become the official record when an official court reporter or reporter pro tempore is not present.The action comes amid California's ongoing shortage of qualified court reporters and follows an August 2026 California Supreme Court decision affirming that eligible litigants must have meaningful access to an official verbatim record when a court reporter is unavailable and a private reporter is unaffordable.For Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a leading provider of courtroom audio-video recording technology, the development highlights the growing role digital recording can play in preserving court proceedings and protecting access to justice.A New Path to an Official Court RecordUnder the new order, Los Angeles Superior Court will electronically record all family law, probate, and unlimited civil proceedings. Recordings will remain locked unless a party follows the court's established process to request official-record designation.Since January 1, 2024, the court reports that more than 830,000 hearings in these case categories have taken place without a verbatim record. The new process provides eligible litigants a means of obtaining an official record when a court reporter was unavailable and a private reporter could not reasonably be secured or afforded.The court has emphasized that digital recording is not intended to replace certified court reporters, whom it continues to recruit and retain. Instead, electronic recording provides an additional means of preserving proceedings when a reporter cannot be provided.A Statewide and National ChallengeAccording to the Judicial Branch of California's July 2026 update, more than 3 million family law, probate, and unlimited civil hearings conducted between April 2023 and March 2026 took place without a verbatim record, representing approximately 71% of hearings in those categories. California courts are estimated to need an additional 458 full-time-equivalent court reporters to meet current demand.Without a verbatim record, litigants can face significant challenges pursuing appeals and protecting important legal rights.The issue is also receiving national attention. A study conducted by Texas A&M University's Public Policy Research Institute, *Digital Court Recording Study: Final Report for the Texas Office of Court Administration*, dated October 1, 2026, examines digital recording policies, adoption, costs, and implementation across all 50 states and the federal court system.The report finds that digital recording is authorized and actively used in courts nationwide. It also examines implementation considerations, including equipment standards, trained personnel, monitoring, backup procedures, and record retention. While the study does not recommend universally replacing stenographic reporting, it identifies digital recording as an important option for courts seeking dependable ways to capture and preserve proceedings.JAVS: Purpose-Built Technology for Today's CourtsJustice AV Solutions has specialized in courtroom audio-video recording and digital record technology for more than 40 years. Its systems are installed in more than 10,000 courtrooms across the United States and 17 countries.At the center of JAVS' latest technology is **Suite 9, an integrated courtroom software platform designed to help courts capture, manage, and work with the complete record of proceedings.**Working with JAVS recording hardware and integrated courtroom AV systems, Suite 9 supports traditional in-person proceedings as well as modern hybrid courtrooms. Its capabilities include remote appearances and arraignments, integrated digital evidence presentation, and the capture of documents, images, and video presented during proceedings.Suite 9 also offers real-time captioning to display spoken proceedings on screen and AI-powered speech recognition that generates editable Microsoft Word transcripts from recorded sessions. These searchable documents help court personnel and transcription professionals review and organize proceeding information. AI-generated transcripts remain working documents and do not replace the human review or certification required for official transcripts.By combining recording, courtroom management, captioning, and transcription capabilities, Suite 9 helps courts manage increasingly complex proceedings while streamlining daily operations.JAVS has previously announced its readiness to support California's 58 Superior Courts as they address the court reporter shortage. The company also provides an established procurement option through its agreement with the Judicial Council of California."Los Angeles County's new general order is an important development for courts and litigants throughout California," said Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer. "When a qualified court reporter is unavailable, courts still need a dependable way to preserve proceedings and provide access to an official record. Digital recording gives courts another tool to meet that responsibility while continuing to value and support certified court reporters. With JAVS Suite 9, courts have access to much more than recording technology. They have an integrated platform designed to support remote proceedings, capture digital evidence, and make the resulting record more accessible and useful."JAVS works with courts to develop recording solutions that meet their operational needs, from individual courtroom installations to courthouse-wide implementations. As courts across California and the nation evaluate their options, JAVS remains committed to providing reliable technology that helps ensure important proceedings are accurately captured, securely preserved, and accessible when needed.To learn more, visit **** or call **800-354-5287**.About Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) designs and manufactures professional courtroom recording, evidence presentation, and audio-video technology solutions. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, JAVS serves courts, government agencies, and legal professionals with reliable, purpose-built technology for spoken-word environments. Its systems are installed in more than 10,000 courtrooms across the United States and 17 countries worldwide.Media ContactKevin Matthews, Marketing DirectorJustice AV Solutions (JAVS)...Sources- Superior Court of Los Angeles County, General Order 2026-GEN-016-00, November 3, 2026.- Judicial Branch of California, "Shortage of Court Reporters in California," July 2026.- Public Policy Research Institute, Texas A&M University, *Digital Court Recording Study: Final Report

Kevin P Matthews

Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)

+1 800-354-5287

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Court Reporter Shortage Spurs Los Angeles Superior Court to Expand Digital Court Recording News Provided By Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) November 16, 2026, 21:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.