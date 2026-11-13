Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market To Reach USD 118.80 Billion By 2031, Supported By Affordable Housing, Renovation Demand And Labor Shortages, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, restraints, segmentation, competitive developments, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 13, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Size is expected to increase from USD 78.5 billion in 2025 to USD 84.10 billion in 2026 and reach USD 118.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% over 2026-2031. Demand is supported by the affordable-housing gap, EU Green Deal renovation requirements, skilled-labor shortages, corporate net-zero commitments, and growing adoption of factory-based construction.

Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Drivers

Affordable housing gap supports volumetric residential modules

The shortage of affordable housing across Europe is increasing demand for faster construction methods. Volumetric modules can shorten construction schedules and reduce labor requirements, helping municipalities and developers address housing backlogs. The Netherlands is particularly focused on industrialized construction, while Spain is supporting modular social-housing projects that combine prefabricated construction with renewable-energy and water-efficiency features.

EU Green Deal renovation wave supports off-site construction

Renovation requirements linked to the EU Green Deal are creating opportunities for prefabricated façades, HVAC pods, roof cassettes, and other factory-made building components. Off-site production can reduce disruption at occupied properties and support faster renovation programs. France and Germany are also tightening building-energy requirements, encouraging developers and public buyers to consider pre-tested timber, hybrid, and energy-efficient modules.

Skilled-labor shortages encourage factory assembly

Persistent shortages of skilled construction workers across Western Europe are encouraging contractors to move more activities into controlled factory environments. Factory assembly allows companies to use automation for welding, painting, fitting, and other repetitive tasks while reducing exposure to labor shortages at construction sites. This supports the wider adoption of modular and panelised systems.

Corporate net-zero commitments increase demand for low-carbon prefab

European companies with net-zero targets are increasingly considering building systems with lower embodied carbon. Timber-framed and hybrid prefabricated structures are gaining attention in corporate campuses and other commercial projects where developers need to demonstrate lifecycle-carbon performance. Suppliers able to provide carbon information and certified material data can benefit from procurement requirements focused on emissions.

CBAM supports European modular steel supply chains

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is influencing the delivered cost of imported steel and cement and is strengthening the position of European-made modular systems. This is encouraging manufacturers and buyers to consider regional supply chains for prefabricated steel frames and other components. The shift also supports manufacturers that can combine local sourcing with efficient factory production.

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Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Segmentation

The Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market is segmented by material type, application, product type, and country.

By material type:

Concrete

Glass

Metal

Timber

Other materials

Metal accounted for 52% of the market share in 2025 and remains widely used for temporary schools, site hubs, healthcare annexes, and other applications. Timber is forecast to grow faster than other materials, supported by carbon-reduction goals, mass-timber construction, and increasing acceptance of engineered wood in larger buildings.

By application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Residential accounted for 58% of the market size in 2025, reflecting Europe's housing shortage and the need for faster delivery of homes. The others category, which includes healthcare, education, and light industrial applications, is expected to register the fastest growth, supported by demand for modular hospitals, schools, and other social infrastructure.

By product type:

Modular buildings

Panelised and componentised systems

Other prefab types

Modular buildings accounted for 44.3% of revenue in 2025. Panelised and componentised systems are forecast to grow faster, supported by lower shipping costs, easier transportation to constrained urban sites, and compatibility with on-site robotics. Hybrid approaches combining volumetric modules with panelised walls and bathroom pods are also gaining relevance.

By country:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Rest of Europe

Germany commanded 35% of regional revenue in 2025 and remains the largest national market. The Netherlands is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by policies targeting industrialized housing. Nordic markets benefit from established timber supply chains and carbon-focused construction requirements, while Central and Eastern European countries are emerging as manufacturing and export hubs.

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Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Key Players

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated and includes major construction groups, modular-building specialists, timber-focused companies, and technology-oriented prefab manufacturers. Major companies covered in the market include:

Modulaire Group (Algeco Scotsman)

Skanska AB

Lindbäcks Bygg

Portakabin Ltd

Huf Haus

Bouygues Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Cadolto Modulares Bauen

CREE GmbH

Huscompagniet A/S

Danwood S.A.

Volumetric Building Companies (VBC Europe)

Harmet OÜ

Baufritz GmbH

Peikko Group

KOMA Modular

Secalflor SE

Leko Labs

Goldbeck GmbH

Ballex Metal

Modular System Sp. z o.o.

Companies are competing through manufacturing capacity, automation, carbon transparency, modular design capabilities, certification, delivery speed, and lifecycle services. The market is also seeing increased interest in distributed manufacturing, digital design tools, robotic production, and systems that can be refurbished or reused.

Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Forecast

The Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market is expected to maintain strong growth through the forecast period as governments, developers, and businesses respond to housing shortages, renovation requirements, labor constraints, and sustainability targets. Demand is expected to remain broad across residential, commercial, healthcare, education, and industrial applications.

The Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Share is influenced by continued metal adoption, faster growth in timber, strong demand for modular buildings, and the increasing use of panelised and componentised systems. Germany remains the largest national market, while the Netherlands is positioned for faster growth. Manufacturing hubs in Central and Eastern Europe are also supporting regional supply.

The Europe Prefabricated Buildings Industry is expected to benefit from the combination of faster construction requirements, affordable-housing programs, off-site renovation, automation, and lower-carbon building systems. At the same time, volatile timber and steel prices, fragmented permitting requirements, certification delays, and digital-factory cybersecurity risks remain challenges for market participants.

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Its research covers sectors including aerospace and defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals and materials, consumer goods and services, electronics, energy and power, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information and communications technology, and logistics.

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