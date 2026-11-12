Evergreen's Winter Market Returns With Vintage Finds, Handmade Gifts And DIY Workshops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shop local, make gifts by hand and discover holiday experiences rooted in creativity, community and connection.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON - [November 4, 2026] -Evergreen's annual Winter Market is back at Evergreen Brick Work every Sunday from November 29 to December 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., transforming the former brick factory into a festive holiday destination.

Evergreen is partnering with Ontario Artisan Market and Ontario Vintage Market to bring over 90 local vintage and artisan vendors offering handmade and vintage gifts, from pre-loved fashion and vinyl records to jewelry, artwork and baked goods. Hands-on gift-making workshops, live music, cozy campfires and holiday comfort foods make the Winter Market an unforgettable place to visit this season.

At a time when holiday shopping is increasingly fast, digital and disposable, Evergreen's Winter Market offers something more personal: the chance to slow down, make gifts by hand, meet local makers and spend meaningful time with loved ones.

The Winter Market is a festive experience for the whole family:



Create handmade gifts: make your own holiday-inspired treats, eco-friendly scented candles, or winter skincare products to give away or keep for yourself.

Celebrate the Winter Solstice: make your own paper lantern and celebrate the first day of winter with a guided walk in Toronto's ravines.

Gather and unwind: enjoy live music, warm drinks, lawn games, arts and crafts, delicious food and make your own s'mores by a campfire.

Take home a Christmas tree: visit the Evergreen Garden Market to pick up your Christmas tree, wreaths and garlands.

Lace up your ice skates: weather permitting, there will be ice skating on December 20 from11am-5pm, with some skate rentals available. Pay what you can: visitors are asked to pay what they can at the door, with a suggested fee of $5 per person or $20 per family. As a charity-run market, these fees directly support programming at Evergreen Brick Works. Some workshops and activities cost extra.

Discover one-of-a-kind, local gifts every day at Evergreen Brick Works

Beyond the Winter Market, there are plenty of opportunities to shop local and support Ontario-based artisans and farmers at Evergreen Brick Works.



The Saturday Farmers Market: Build a locally sourced gift basket at Evergreen's Farmers Market with artisan jams and preserves, freshly baked bread, sparkling wine, beeswax candles and handcrafted wooden serving boards, all from Ontario producers. The Evergreen Garden Market: A gift shop and general store open daily, you'll find not only more unique local gifts, but also locally-grown Christmas trees and sustainably-made wreaths and garlands.

Last year, Evergreen's markets generated an estimated $6 million to $12 million in local economic impact. Every purchase at the Winter Market, Saturday Farmers Market or Evergreen Garden Market directly supports the people who are growing, making and building the things you buy and keeps your money in the local economy.

Make your own gifts with hands-on workshops

Visitors can get creative through a series of DIY workshops led by local makers and community partners.



Candy Cane Cavatelli Workshop (Rooks to Cooks ): Learn to handcraft traditional cavatelli pasta from fresh dough and take home a batch of handmade pasta, along with the skills to recreate it at home.

Winter Skincare & Lattes Workshop (Let's Make It ): Create plant-based spa products including lip balms, lotions and body scrubs while exploring natural ingredients and fragrances.

Candles, Fragrance Mists & Lattes Workshop (Let's Make It ): Design your own custom-scented candles and fragrance mists using natural essential oils.

Winter Solstice Lantern Workshop: Create a paper lantern before joining a guided evening nature walk through the Don Valley to celebrate the official start of winter. Craft table (Art Hives Network): Drop in for eco-friendly arts and crafts activities for visitors of all ages.

Not your average holiday market

As much as the Winter Market is a local holiday shopping destination, Sonya Reynolds, Evergreen's Senior Manager of Public Programming, hopes visitors leave Evergreen Brick Works with more than just gifts.

"We're excited to be partnering with local organizations and community groups like Let's Make It and the Art Hives Network so that visitors not only have the opportunity to handmake their own gifts, but also to learn useful new skills and have memorable experiences.

The holidays can often feel overwhelming, with constant pressure to spend more and do more. Evergreen's Winter Market offers something different: the chance to slow down, make something with your own hands, support local makers and create lasting memories with family and friends."

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About Evergreen and Evergreen Brick Works:

Evergreen is a national non-profit transforming public spaces in our cities to build a healthier future for people and our planet. Evergreen Brick Works, our headquarters in the heart of Toronto's ravine system, is a former industrial site that we converted into a green community hub, leading climate adaptation and mitigation, and bringing community together to connect with nature and each other.

For more information, visit evergreen.ca.

Media Contact Toby Davine, Senior Manager, Communications and PR, Evergreen

289-904-2636 |...

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A sustainable gift for everyone on your list Make your own gifts by hand

CONTACT: Toby Davine Evergreen 2899042636...