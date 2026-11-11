New Covid-19 Variant Symptoms Resemble Cold, Influenza, Warns WHO
WHO said testing remains the most accurate way to identify the virus causing an infection, particularly when determining the cause could affect treatment decisions or public-health measures.Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack
The organisation said it is closely monitoring the emerging variant amid growing concern over its spread globally.
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Meanwhile, Russian infectious disease specialist and virologist Elena Malinnikova said PJ.2.1 may cause severe sore throat and more prolonged fatigue following recovery compared with some other variants.ALSO READ
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