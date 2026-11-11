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New Covid-19 Variant Symptoms Resemble Cold, Influenza, Warns WHO


Date: 2026-11-11 02:16:15

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that symptoms associated with the new Covid-19 variant PJ.2.1 may resemble those of the common cold and influenza, stressing that the infections cannot be distinguished on the basis of symptoms alone and may require diagnostic testing.

WHO said testing remains the most accurate way to identify the virus causing an infection, particularly when determining the cause could affect treatment decisions or public-health measures.

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The organisation said it is closely monitoring the emerging variant amid growing concern over its spread globally.

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Meanwhile, Russian infectious disease specialist and virologist Elena Malinnikova said PJ.2.1 may cause severe sore throat and more prolonged fatigue following recovery compared with some other variants.

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Khaleej Times

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