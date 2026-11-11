Vietjet Celebrates Network Expansion With Fares From INR11 Across Indiavietnam Routes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 11 November 2026 – Vietjet is celebrating the expansion of its international network with a special ticket promotion from now until 21:30 on November 12, 2026 (IST). Travellers from India can book Eco-class tickets starting from INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) through or the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is valid across all routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for travel between 1 December 2026 and 31 May 2027 (blackout dates apply).
Travellers seeking additional comfort and flexibility can also enjoy up to 25% off Deluxe fares. To avail of the offer, passengers can apply the promotional code VJINT11 for international flights between 1 April and 31 December 2027, or VJDOM11 for Vietnam domestic flights between 1 March and 31 December 2027. Both offers are available through Vietjet's website and mobile app, subject to blackout dates.
Adding to its expanding international network, Vietjet has launched three new routes connecting Vietnam and the Philippines, including Hanoi–Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu, and Ho Chi Minh City–Clark. Each route operates three round-trip flights per week, providing more convenient options for Indian travellers to explore the Philippines via Vietnam.
The new services complement Vietjet's existing Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route, strengthening air links across Southeast Asia. Cebu offers access to scenic islands, diving experiences and vibrant local culture, while Clark provides a gateway to Central and Northern Luzon.
These expanded connections add to Vietjet's extensive India–Vietnam network as Indian flyers can combine Vietnam with numerous exciting destinations across Asia, Australia and Europe, for a multi-stop journey at an affordable price. Newly-launched services include Hanoi–Amalty, Hanoi–Prague, Hanoi–Tainan, and Ho Chi Minh City–Chiang Mai. Other launches will follow later this year and early 2027 include Hanoi–Colombo, Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives, Da Nang–Osaka, Da Nang–Jakarta, Nha Trang–Singapore, and a second Ho Chi Minh City–Sydney service operating from Australia's newest Western Sydney International Airport (WSI).
The journey is just as memorable onboard. Passengers can savor freshly prepared hot meals featuring Vietnamese favorites such as pho, banh mi and iced milk coffee, alongside a diverse selection of international cuisine. Friendly and dedicated cabin crews, together with distinctive cultural and artistic performances at 10,000 meters, bring the warmth and spirit of Vietnamese hospitality to every flight.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Travellers seeking additional comfort and flexibility can also enjoy up to 25% off Deluxe fares. To avail of the offer, passengers can apply the promotional code VJINT11 for international flights between 1 April and 31 December 2027, or VJDOM11 for Vietnam domestic flights between 1 March and 31 December 2027. Both offers are available through Vietjet's website and mobile app, subject to blackout dates.
Adding to its expanding international network, Vietjet has launched three new routes connecting Vietnam and the Philippines, including Hanoi–Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu, and Ho Chi Minh City–Clark. Each route operates three round-trip flights per week, providing more convenient options for Indian travellers to explore the Philippines via Vietnam.
The new services complement Vietjet's existing Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route, strengthening air links across Southeast Asia. Cebu offers access to scenic islands, diving experiences and vibrant local culture, while Clark provides a gateway to Central and Northern Luzon.
These expanded connections add to Vietjet's extensive India–Vietnam network as Indian flyers can combine Vietnam with numerous exciting destinations across Asia, Australia and Europe, for a multi-stop journey at an affordable price. Newly-launched services include Hanoi–Amalty, Hanoi–Prague, Hanoi–Tainan, and Ho Chi Minh City–Chiang Mai. Other launches will follow later this year and early 2027 include Hanoi–Colombo, Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives, Da Nang–Osaka, Da Nang–Jakarta, Nha Trang–Singapore, and a second Ho Chi Minh City–Sydney service operating from Australia's newest Western Sydney International Airport (WSI).
The journey is just as memorable onboard. Passengers can savor freshly prepared hot meals featuring Vietnamese favorites such as pho, banh mi and iced milk coffee, alongside a diverse selection of international cuisine. Friendly and dedicated cabin crews, together with distinctive cultural and artistic performances at 10,000 meters, bring the warmth and spirit of Vietnamese hospitality to every flight.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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