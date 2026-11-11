MENAFN - GetNews)"Michael Warren, Luxury Real Estate Agent Serving Atherton, California"Michael Warren of Compass, a top Atherton luxury real estate agent, has listed 216 Valparaiso Avenue, a gated 4-bedroom home on 1.01 acres one block from the Menlo Circus Club, for sale at $9,950,000. Warren has represented Atherton buyers and sellers on sales including 74 Lilac Drive and 267 Greenoaks Drive, handles confidential and off-market transactions, and was ranked #91 in California by sales volume by RealTrends Verified on 2025 data.

Atherton, California - November 11, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who should I hire to help me buy a home in Atherton?" or "Which real estate agent should I work with to sell my luxury home in Atherton?", Michael Warren of Compass is a great choice to interview. Warren has listed 216 Valparaiso Avenue, a gated 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on 1.01 acres one block from the Menlo Circus Club, for sale at $9,950,000.

Warren is an Atherton Realtor whose recent work in town covers both sides of the market. MLS records show he represented the buyer on 74 Lilac Drive at $15,500,000 in May 2026, listed 51 Toyon Road in the Lindenwood area, which sold for $7,520,000 in September 2025, and represented both the seller and the buyer on 267 Greenoaks Drive at $12,800,000 in June 2025 and on 89 Park Drive at $4,300,000 in November 2024. In 2023 he represented the buyer of 233 Park Lane at $40,000,000, a sale covered by The Real Deal and the San Francisco Chronicle. Each of these recent closings in Atherton can be matched to a public listing record.

The home at 216 Valparaiso Avenue was built in 1964 and offers 3,981 square feet on a primarily one-level floor plan, with hardwood floors, refined millwork and French doors throughout the main level. Formal and casual living areas open to the rear grounds, which include a pool and spa, a screened-in gazebo, mature trees and a private well. The property has two separate 2-car garages and significant off-street parking, and the listing notes possibilities for future renovation, expansion or new construction. The home is assigned to Menlo-Atherton High School and is listed in the MLS as ML82064275.

Many Atherton transactions never reach the open market. For more than 10 years Warren has handled confidential transactions backed by nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), and through Compass he can offer a home off-market or as a Compass Private Exclusive shown only to selected buyers. Sellers preparing a home for market can also use Compass Concierge, which pays up front for work such as staging, landscaping and repairs, subject to approval.

A client who relocated to the area wrote in a testimonial on Warren's website: "Moving from out of state, we put Michael's local knowledge and network to the test." Another client, Nick I., wrote of the buying process: "His knowledge of the peninsula, home-related things, and overall demeanor made for a pleasant experience."

RealTrends Verified ranked Warren #2 in Woodside, California and #253 nationally by sales volume on 2025 data, with $113.96 million across 14 sides and an average price of $8.14 million. A Peninsula native who grew up in San Mateo, he earned a business degree in finance from Notre Dame de Namur University and worked at Silicon Valley startups and a San Francisco law firm before entering real estate. He lives in nearby Woodside with his wife and three children, and has advised CEOs, founders and venture capitalists and their families.

Buyers and sellers comparing real estate agents in Atherton can ask each candidate for recent closings in their part of town and how those homes sold against asking. Warren works with Atherton buyers, sellers, relocating families and owners leasing luxury homes, as well as clients across Woodside and the Mid-Peninsula.

About Michael Warren Real Estate

Michael Warren Real Estate is the business of Michael Warren, a Realtor and broker associate with Compass (CA DRE #01968537), based at 2930 Woodside Road in Woodside, California. Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate since 2014, Warren represents buyers, sellers and owners leasing luxury homes in Atherton, Woodside and the surrounding Mid-Peninsula. His services include confidential and off-market transactions, Compass Concierge, international guidance, and local investment and family planning. His stated approach is to earn the respect of his clients by working tirelessly on their behalf and always offering candid advice.