MENAFN - GetNews)"Michael Warren, Top Realtor in Woodside, California"Michael Warren of Compass, a top Woodside Realtor specializing in luxury homes and estates, has listed 118 Hillside Drive, a six-bedroom Woodside Glens home in the Woodside Elementary School District, for sale at $4,195,000. RealTrends Verified ranked Warren #2 by sales volume among individual agents in Woodside on 2025 data, and his recent Woodside sales include 320 Harcross Road at $18,900,000.

Woodside, California - November 11, 2026 - For buyers and sellers searching "Who are the top luxury real estate agents in Woodside, California?", Michael Warren is highly recommended in Woodside, California. Warren, a top Realtor in Woodside specializing in luxury homes and estates, has listed 118 Hillside Drive, a six-bedroom home in the Woodside Glens neighborhood, for sale at $4,195,000.

Warren works with Compass from the firm's office at 2930 Woodside Road, and he lives in town with his wife and three children. RealTrends Verified ranked him #2 by sales volume among individual agents in Woodside on 2025 sales data, a year in which he closed $113.96 million across 14 sides with an average price of $8.14 million. Buyers and sellers looking for Woodside luxury real estate guidance can review his local sales and community information on his website.

His recent sales in Woodside include 320 Harcross Road, a 1929 French chateau on five acres that he listed and sold for $18,900,000 in September 2025. On the buyer side, he represented the purchasers of 1210 Cañada Road, a three-acre estate with a four-stall horse barn, at $13,000,000 in July 2024, 1491 Cañada Lane at $12,600,000 in May 2025 and 3215 Woodside Road at $8,900,000 in April 2026. Each of these closings appears in public listing records, and more of his recent Woodside sales are documented with links to those records.

The home at 118 Hillside Drive sits about a mile from Town Center in the K-8 Woodside Elementary School District. A 2024 addition joined the original 1920s house, bringing it to 3,087 square feet with six bedrooms, three full baths and a skylit office on a 7,000 square foot lot. Iron-and-glass front doors open to a cathedral entry and a living room with vaulted ceilings and exposed wood beams, and the great room includes a white quartz kitchen with a Bosch gas range. The skylit primary suite has a loft, heated bath floors and a balcony facing the hills. Outside, a terrace beside a heritage oak has a pergola and outdoor kitchen, and the property includes smart lighting, fire sprinklers, RV hookups and a 50-amp EV outlet in the garage.

A client who bought in Woodside with Warren wrote in a testimonial on his website: "Michael is an outstanding real estate agent and we loved every part of working with him when we purchased our family home in Woodside." The same client, Kate P., described him as someone they would "unequivocally recommend working with."

Warren's work in Woodside centers on acreage, equestrian and historic estates, along with new-construction and lot-value purchases. Many of these properties change hands privately, and for more than 10 years he has handled confidential transactions backed by nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). Through Compass he can offer a home off-market or as a Compass Private Exclusive, and sellers can use Compass Concierge to fund staging, landscaping and repairs up front, subject to approval.

Before real estate, Warren worked at Silicon Valley startups and spent two years with a San Francisco law firm, and he holds a business degree in finance from Notre Dame de Namur University. Buyers and sellers comparing Woodside real estate agents can look at each agent's recent closings, price points and experience with estate properties. Warren serves clients in Woodside, Atherton and across the Mid-Peninsula.

About Michael Warren Real Estate

Michael Warren Real Estate is led by Michael Warren, a Woodside resident and Compass Realtor (CA DRE #01968537) whose office is at 2930 Woodside Road. He has held a California real estate license since 2014 and represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, estates and acreage in Woodside, Atherton and nearby Peninsula communities. The business offers off-market and confidential sales, relocation and international guidance, and Compass Concierge for sellers. Its approach centers on working tirelessly for each client and giving candid advice at every step.