Easysend CEO Outlines Five Shifts That Will Retire The Static Insurance Form

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Insurers have spent years digitizing their forms, but most of what they built is the same PDF in a browser,” said Tal Daskal, co-founder and CEO of EasySend.“The customer still does the work of translating their life into the insurer's language. The next generation of intake starts from what the carrier already knows, accepts a photo or a spoken answer, and catches a missing signature before submission, not three weeks later by mail.”"New outlook from Tal Daskal details how prefill, conversational AI and validation at the moment of capture can reduce incomplete submissions without weakening compliance

TEL AVIV, Israel - November 11, 2026 - EasySend, the AI-powered, no-code platform that insurers, banks and other regulated financial institutions use to digitize onboarding, claims and service, has published an outlook by co-founder and CEO Tal Daskal arguing that the static form is ending as insurance's primary customer interface. In its place, Daskal says, carriers will deploy intake that adapts to the person, the moment and the device.

The outlook,“The last form you'll ever fill out: the future of data intake in insurance,” describes five shifts reshaping how carriers collect customer information and sets out five steps insurers can take now, starting with the journeys where incomplete or abandoned submissions cost the most.

“Insurers have spent years digitizing their forms, but most of what they built is the same PDF in a browser,” said Tal Daskal, co-founder and CEO of EasySend.“The customer still does the work of translating their life into the insurer's language. The next generation of intake starts from what the carrier already knows, accepts a photo or a spoken answer, and catches a missing signature before submission, not three weeks later by mail.”

The outlook arrives as carriers try to move AI from pilots into day-to-day operations. NTT DATA's Insurtech Global Outlook 2026, published in June, found that only 22% of insurers have scaled AI to production, even as 66% of the insurance workforce has adopted AI tools, and that the main constraints are trust, governance and operating models rather than technology. Daskal's outlook focuses on one of the most visible points of that gap: the moment a policyholder, beneficiary, agent or broker hands information to the insurer.

Five shifts in insurance data intake

The five shifts outlined in the outlook:



Intake that already knows the customer. Journeys prefill what the insurer already holds, such as policy, coverage, contact and payment details, and ask customers to confirm what changed rather than re-enter it.

Conversation instead of fields. Customers describe what happened by chat or voice; AI converts the account into structured, validated data and asks only the follow-up questions that matter.

Show, don't type. The phone camera becomes the primary input. Documents, VINs and damage photos are read at the moment of capture, so most not-in-good-order (NIGO) submissions are never created.

Intake that adapts to the person. The same claim is presented differently to a policyholder, a beneficiary, an agent or a caregiver with power of attorney, by role, context, language and device. One journey across channels and people. Multi-party processes, from life policy changes to commercial submissions, run as a single shared journey; a contact-center representative can send a secure link mid-call and see the customer complete and sign it.

The third shift is already part of how EasySend handles intake. When a customer uploads a document inside an EasySend journey, the platform scans it and extracts the key data, so information the customer would otherwise type in by hand is captured from the document itself. Sendy, EasySend's AI chat assistant, then verifies the data, asks follow-up questions and prompts for any missing details while the customer is still in the session, before structured, validated data is submitted to the insurer's workflow. In claims journeys, the same AI assistants scan identification, validate submissions and collect missing documents, reducing back-and-forth with policyholders and manual re-keying for operations teams.

Compliance by design

The outlook stresses that a more intuitive experience must not come at the expense of rigor. Every intake method still has to record who provided the information, which disclosures they saw, what they consented to and when they signed, and state-specific forms, HIPAA authorizations and suitability requirements still apply.

“More intuitive does not mean less rigorous,” Daskal said.“When disclosures appear at the right moment in plain language, the signature is captured in the same session and the audit trail is created automatically, the easiest journey for the customer is also the most defensible one for the carrier.”

For carriers deciding where to begin, the outlook recommends starting with one high-friction journey, such as a death claim, a long-term care benefit application, a beneficiary change or a small commercial submission; prefilling data from policy and administration systems; validating information at the moment of capture; designing distinct paths for each role; and measuring first-time-right submissions, drop-off and time to completion rather than digitization alone.

The outlook concludes that the next generation of insurance intake will meet customers where they already are: talking to assistants, photographing documents and expecting apps to know who they are.

About EasySend

EasySend is an AI-powered, no-code platform that helps insurers, banks and other financial institutions turn complex, paper-based processes into digital customer journeys for onboarding, claims and service. Its product suite, including Journeys, DynamicDoc, EasySign and Workflow Manager, connects to the business systems enterprises already run, including Salesforce, so teams can build, manage and optimize every customer interaction in one place. Customers include AXA, RLI, Sedgwick, R+V, IKEA and Sompo International. Founded in 2016, EasySend has offices in the United States, Germany and Israel.

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