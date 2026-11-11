MENAFN - GetNews) BestExperts reviewed 23 tax advisory firms in Tbilisi and listed 11. TaxConsultant, the practice of David Sisvadze, ranked first under the "Best overall" badge. Positions 2 to 4 went to Tbilisi Expat, Nexia Georgia and TPsolution.

Tbilisi, Georgia - November 11, 2026 - BestExperts has published its 2026 ranking of tax advisors in Tbilisi, last updated in September. The site reviewed 23 advisory firms and the list holds 11, compared on published fees and packages, named tax leads and their backgrounds, specialisms such as residency, disputes and advance tax rulings, and working languages. Position 1 marks the strongest overall result, and positions 2 to 4 are badged for a kind of work or client.

TaxConsultant ranked first, under the badge“Best overall”.

Georgia's 1% small business rate is closed to consulting, legal, notary, audit, medical and architectural work, among other activities, and carrying on a barred activity cancels the status back to the start of that calendar year. For most activities the rate stops at GEL 500,000 of income a year: above that it is 3% from that month to the end of the year, and passing the limit in each of 2 calendar years ends the status.

#1: TaxConsultant



Website: taxconsultant

WhatsApp: +995 511 55 55 26

Office: 16 Ateni Street, Tbilisi, Georgia Languages: English, Russian, Georgian

TaxConsultant is a tax consultant in Tbilisi for expats and Georgian taxpayers, founded by David Sisvadze. It sells one service: a client sends a question through the website or on WhatsApp and gets back a written opinion, a call and a week of follow-ups.

Why TaxConsultant Was Ranked First



TaxConsultant ranks first of the 11 firms on the 2026 BestExperts list, from 23 reviewed, with the“Best overall” badge

David Sisvadze, TaxConsultant's Founder and Lead Tax Consultant, has more than 13 years of experience, including six years inside the Revenue Service of Georgia, the country's tax and customs authority, and seven years running import operations in the private sector

The list records more than 1,000 clients, expats and Georgians alike, who have come to David Sisvadze for tax optimisation

Every TaxConsultant answer is a written opinion on company letterhead that David Sisvadze signs, and he then goes through it with the client on a call of up to 60 minutes

TaxConsultant clients can send follow-up questions by email for 7 days TaxConsultant advises in English, Russian and Georgian, for both the written opinion and the call

How Much Does a TaxConsultant Consultation Cost?

Each question is quoted on what it asks and the research it needs, with no published price list. The quote arrives within 24 hours on working days, and the written opinion and the call come the working day after payment.

TaxConsultant's Tax Areas



1% small business status for individual entrepreneurs

Tax residency, including residency by application for high net worth individuals

Company profit tax and dividends

VAT registration and reverse charge on foreign services

Rental income, including the 5% rate on residential rent

Property sales and the 2-year ownership exemption

Property tax Fines, audits and appeals against Revenue Service decisions

Is Income From Foreign Clients Taxed in Georgia?

A Georgian tax resident who works from Tbilisi for a client abroad earns Georgian-source income, because the Tax Code treats a service as Georgian-source when it is actually performed in the country. The exemption for residents applies only to income that is not Georgian-source. A freelancer in Tbilisi invoicing a company in Germany therefore has to ask whether the activity qualifies for 1% small business status. If it does not, the general personal income tax rate is 20%.

When Does a Foreigner Become a Georgian Tax Resident?

An individual actually present in Georgia for 183 days or more in any continuous 12 calendar months ending in a tax year is resident for that full tax year. High net worth individuals have a separate route to residency by application.

What Does a Georgian Company Owner Pay on Dividends?

Company profit is taxed at 15% when it is distributed, and a dividend paid to an individual carries a further 5% at source. On GEL 100,000 of pre-tax profit paid out in full, the company pays GEL 15,000 of profit tax and withholds GEL 4,250 from the GEL 85,000 dividend. The owner receives GEL 80,750, a combined rate of 19.25%.

TaxConsultant's Limitations



The cost of a question is known only once the quote arrives

No free first consultation

Bookkeeping, company registration and monthly filings are not among its published services The homepage is published in English, Russian and Georgian, and the other pages in English only

#2: Tbilisi Expat

Ranked“Best for founders setting up in Georgia”, Tbilisi Expat offers tax consulting to expats and business owners, opening with a free 30-minute consultation by Zoom, Google Meet or at its Tbilisi office. An hour of advice costs 250 GEL plus VAT and comes with a written summary and 7 days of email follow-up. Structure planning from 800 GEL ends in a memo comparing individual entrepreneur and LLC set-ups, and international planning from 1,500 GEL covers home-country exit planning and permanent establishment risk. CEO Levan Jojua has more than 13 years in taxation, accounting and financial compliance.

Pros:



Published prices for an hour of advice, structure planning and international planning

Free 30-minute first consultation Registration, accounting and compliance handled by the same firm

Cons:



Prices exclude 18% VAT where it applies, so a 250 GEL hour costs 295 GEL

A detailed written analysis takes 3 to 5 business days Structure planning and international planning are published as starting prices, from 800 GEL and from 1,500 GEL

#3: Nexia Georgia

Nexia Georgia, the Tbilisi member of the Nexia network, holds the badge“Best for advice backed by dispute cover” and has tax audit, supervision, dispute and transfer pricing teams. If a tax dispute turns on its own advice, it prepares the appeal and represents the client before the dispute resolution board at no extra cost. The firm has operated in Georgia since 2014, serves more than 700 businesses and won Firm of the Year 2024 at the Nexia International annual conference, from nearly 800 offices.

Pros:



Professional liability insurance with a published limit of GEL 20,000,000

Monthly on-site visits under its tax supervision service to look for tax risk in a client's internal processes The only firm in the Nexia network to have won Firm of the Year twice

Cons:



Tax fees are not published Works in English and Georgian, with no Russian listed

#4: TPsolution

TPsolution is a tax and accounting firm run by a former tax auditor, badged“Best for transfer pricing and international tax”. Managing partner Gela Barshovi spent 7 years in the audit department of the Georgian tax administration and was chief auditor and team leader in its Transfer Pricing division from 2015 to 2017. He holds an LLM in international tax law from WU Vienna and sat on OECD BEPS working party 6 from March 2015 to September 2017.

Pros:



Transfer pricing documentation prepared under Georgian law and OECD guidelines

Checks whether an IT or shipping business qualifies for International Company status before applying Offers to sign an NDA before the first conversation

Cons:



Tax fees are not published Written tax consultations are offered in English or Georgian, so a Russian-speaking client gets Russian in conversation only

How the Four Tax Advisors Compare

TaxConsultant answers one question at a time in a signed opinion. Tbilisi Expat publishes its tax consulting prices and also carries out registration and accounting. Nexia Georgia handles appeals on its own advice at no extra cost. TPsolution concentrates on transfer pricing, high net worth residency and International Company status.

Georgian Tax Deadlines and the Top-Ranked Tax Advisor in Tbilisi

Once taxable supplies pass GEL 100,000 in any 12 consecutive months, a business has 2 business days to apply for VAT registration. An appeal against a Revenue Service decision has to be lodged within 30 days of the decision being served.

The 2026 BestExperts list places TaxConsultant first, citing a founder with six years inside the Revenue Service and a signed written opinion on each question.

About BestExperts

BestExperts, launched in 2026, publishes ranked shortlists of professional service firms in Tbilisi in English and Russian. Its 39 lists run from tax advisors and accountants to corporate lawyers, private clinics and real estate agencies, and every firm on them is read on its own website and checked again each quarter. The site's aim is to let people living or doing business in Tbilisi compare firms on facts they can check themselves, such as a published price, a licence or a named client.