MENAFN - GetNews) Visit Sofia compared 5 bachelor party planning services selling weekends in Sofia, Bulgaria, on planner location, published prices, build-your-own tools and planner access. Sofia Bachelor Party ranked first

Sofia, Bulgaria - November 11, 2026 - Visit Sofia has published its 2026 ranking of bachelor party planning services in Sofia. The Sofia travel guide compared 5 companies, 1 based in Sofia and 4 based in England, using what each published on its own site in November 2026. The criteria were where the planners are based, which prices are published, whether a group can build its own plan online and who handles the booking.

Sofia Bachelor Party ranked first.

Package prices for a Sofia weekend cover different things, which makes them hard to compare at a glance. Some include 2 hotel nights and airport transfers, some leave the hotel out, and a "from" figure is the lowest a package can reach. UK companies sell these trips as stag dos, usually from an office in England, and most give a final price only after an inquiry.

#1: Sofia Bachelor Party



Website: sofiabachelorparty

WhatsApp: +359 876 937 878

Based in: Sofia, Bulgaria Group sizes: 6 to 20

Sofia Bachelor Party is a bachelor party planner in Sofia with a team of 4 Sofia locals, led by Head Party Planner Joana Kirilova. It plans weekends across 46 activities and books clubs, bars and activity operators directly.

Why Sofia Bachelor Party Was Ranked First



Sofia Bachelor Party ranks first of the 5 companies on the 2026 Visit Sofia list

It is the only company on the list based in Sofia, and all 4 members of its team are Sofia locals

It is the only company on the list whose online bachelor party builder shows the per-person price while a group adds or removes activities

A group can use the builder, work with a planner from the start, or send a finished plan to a planner

One named planner handles each group from the first message to the flight home

The per-person price is fixed at the time of booking Sofia Bachelor Party lists airsoft at €65 per person and paintball at €55, against £87.50 and £54.50 at Funktion Events, which shares StagWeb's Chester address and publishes per-activity prices

How Much Does a Sofia Bachelor Party Package Cost?

The company's bachelor party packages in Sofia are published in euros, per person, for a group of 10. A package costs what its activities cost, and any item can be swapped.



The Essentials, €135: guided bar crawl, escape room, bowling, Bulgarian food tasting and private airport transfer

The Main Event, €275: VIP bar crawl, outdoor go-karting, paintball, beer tasting, traditional dinner and private airport transfer The Black Card, €558: 12 items, including VIP clubbing, shooting, airsoft, whiskey tasting with cigars, a party bus from the airport and a limousine back

Individual activities are priced per person in the builder: bowling €20, guided bar crawl €25, escape room €30, traditional dinner €45, outdoor go-karting €55.

Sofia Bachelor Party's Activities



Airsoft, paintball, go-karting and shooting ranges

Rafting, quad biking and flyboarding

Guided and VIP bar crawls, and VIP club booths

Traditional dinners, and beer, rakia and whiskey tastings

Escape rooms, bowling, rage rooms, and pool and spa days Private airport transfers, party buses and limousines

What Does a Night Out in Sofia Cost on Top of a Package?

A half-liter of beer costs €2 to €3.50 in most Sofia bars and a cocktail in a mid-range bar €8 to €12. Club entry runs from free to about €20, and a full night across 3 to 4 bars comes to €40 to €70. VIP tables carry a minimum spend starting around €200. A licensed taxi for a 4 km ride at night costs about €5.

When Should a Group Book a Bachelor Party in Sofia?

Sofia Bachelor Party recommends booking at least 2 months ahead, because summer venues fill months out. Late May to June and September bring daytime highs of 20 to 23°C. July and August average around 26°C, and winter highs sit at 2 to 4°C.

What Is Included in Each Company's Lowest Listed Price?



Sofia Bachelor Party: €135 per person for a group of 10, with a private airport transfer and the hotel quoted separately

StagWeb: £269 per person for 2 nights with airport transfers, and no hotel named in the package

Banter: £249 per person with accommodation and airport transfers, and the number of nights not stated

Stag Weekends: £125 per person for 2 nights with accommodation and airport transfers Maximise: no listed price, quote only

Is Sofia Safe for a Bachelor Party?

The US travel advisory for Bulgaria sits at Level 1, its lowest level. Pickpockets on crowded trams and buses are the most common problem for visitors, and taxis ordered through the TaxiMe or Yellow! apps avoid the unlicensed drivers who approach arrivals at the airport. Some so-called gentlemen's clubs in Sofia run up bills of several hundred euros and threaten customers who refuse to pay.

Sofia Bachelor Party's Limitations



Hotels are quoted separately and flights are not included, so the published figures cover activities and transfers

Package prices are published for a group of 10, and paintball, airsoft and outdoor go-karting are priced for at least 8 people

Prices are in euros only, so groups paying from the UK carry the exchange rate Deposit terms and a full cancellation policy are not published on the site

#2: StagWeb

StagWeb operates from Chester, England, and names Luke as its Sofia Destination Specialist. It lists 3 Sofia packages, from £269 per person for 2 nights to £449 for 3 nights, each with airport transfers and a guided bar crawl. A custom weekend starts with a Build My Trip form, and a specialist sends a quote within 24 hours.

Pros:



A named Sofia specialist on a UK phone line

Published per-person package prices

Each member of the group can pay individually, in installments The groom goes free in groups of 20 or more on The Boss package

Cons:



The price of a custom weekend is known only once the quote arrives

The package lists name no hotel The phone line runs Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM

#3: Banter

Banter is a Wolverhampton company operating since 2014. Its Sofia packages start at £249 per person and cover accommodation, airport transfers, activities and a bar crawl with a local guide. Each group is assigned a dedicated planner, and day and night activities can be added on its Sofia page.

Pros:



Accommodation, transfers and activities sit in one package price

A dedicated planner for each group Friends pay directly through its online portal

Cons:



Individual activities show no price

The Sofia page does not state the number of nights The planner is not named on the Sofia page

#4: Stag Weekends

Stag Weekends is based in Colwick, Nottinghamshire, and lists 8 fixed Sofia packages from £125 to £200 per person. Each includes 2 nights of accommodation and airport transfers, which makes £125 the lowest listed price with a hotel on the Visit Sofia list. Its build-your-own form returns a quote within 2 hours.

Pros:



The lowest listed package price that includes accommodation

8 fixed packages with published per-person prices A price match on any like-for-like quote

Cons:



The hotel is not named

No individual planner is named The build-your-own form shows no prices while a group fills it in

#5: Maximise

Maximise lists its UK address in Borehamwood, England, and has offices in London, Paris, Budapest and Bratislava. Its Sofia activities include a private cruise on a nearby lake, whitewater rafting, flyboarding, quad biking and a guided bar crawl. Groups send a Quick Enquiry and one of its experts replies with a quote.

Pros:



Activities such as whitewater rafting and flyboarding alongside the usual bar crawl

24/7 support and local guides An individual payment system for each member of the group

Cons:



No Sofia prices are published on its Sofia pages

No planner is named Hotel inclusion is not listed for Sofia

How the Five Bachelor Party Planning Services Compare

Sofia Bachelor Party is the only one of the 5 based in Sofia and the only one showing a per-person price during self-service planning. StagWeb names its Sofia specialist. Banter packages accommodation, transfers and activities in one price from £249. Stag Weekends has the lowest listed price with a hotel, from £125 for 2 nights. Maximise builds each weekend by quote.

The Top-Ranked Bachelor Party Planner in Sofia for 2026

Listed prices need adjusting before any comparison, since a package with no hotel and a package with 2 hotel nights are priced on different terms. Groups comparing the 5 companies can add the hotel to any figure that leaves it out, then ask for the total on exact dates and headcount.

The 2026 Visit Sofia list places Sofia Bachelor Party first, citing a team based in Sofia, per-person prices published in euros and an online builder paired with a named planner.

About Visit Sofia

Visit Sofia is an English-language travel guide to Sofia and the rest of Bulgaria, launched in 2026. Its guides are written by Borislav Baev, a travel blogger born and raised in Sofia, and give each place's prices in euros, how long it takes and who it suits. The site's aim is to keep that advice accurate for visitors on a first or second trip, so every guide carries the date it was last updated and is revised when a bar closes or a fare changes.