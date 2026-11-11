MENAFN - GetNews) 3PLs Near Me compared 10 Dallas-Fort Worth kitting and assembly companies on kit formats, local kitting, retail labeling, programs, and quality checks. Productiv ranked first with a 725,000 sq ft campus and 30M+ kits a year.

Dallas, Texas - November 11, 2026 - Ten kitting, assembly and contract packaging companies with a building in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro were compared for the 2026 3PLs Near Me rankings on kit formats, kitting at the local building, retail labeling, published kitting programs and quality checks, and one company came out on top: Productiv, which runs a 725,000 sq ft, FDA-registered campus in the metro and assembles more than 30 million kits a year across its network.

The five companies below lead the 3PLs Near Me list of the best kitting and assembly companies in Dallas-Fort Worth. Every building and kitting service on that list was checked against the company's own website.

#1: PRODUCTIV - BEST KITTING AND ASSEMBLY COMPANY IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX



Addresses: 4255 Patriot Dr Unit #300, Grapevine, TX 76051 and 2501 S Airfield Dr, Dallas, TX

Website: getproductiv

Founded: 2006

Headquarters: Midlothian, Virginia Network: Dallas-Fort Worth national hub, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sparks, Nevada, plus embedded teams inside client plants

Productiv's Dallas-Fort Worth campus, on Patriot Drive in Grapevine and South Airfield Drive in Dallas, is the national hub of the company's network and its highest-volume kitting site. Its kitting and assembly lines build holiday gift sets, subscription boxes, store displays and repacks, and the same campus labels and ships those kits to each retailer's routing guide. A brand with a seasonal gift set for Target and a subscription box for its own customers can run both programs from one site.

PRODUCTIV'S KITTING TRACK RECORD



Ranked #1 on the 2026 3PLs Near Me list of kitting and assembly companies in Dallas-Fort Worth

More than 30 million kits assembled a year across all programs

Single programs of up to 80,000 kits a day

3 to 4 million holiday gift kits a year for a major beauty brand, 15 to 18 items per kit, with every retail launch date met

500 pallets of mislabeled product (1.5 million units) inspected, reworked and repacked for retail in 22 days

Stand-up displays built by batch and lot for a perishable brand cut total display materials 25% and excess 90%

20 years in operation, founded in 2006 Company-employed operators, with line leads averaging 10+ years of tenure

PRODUCTIV'S DALLAS-FORT WORTH CAMPUS



725,000 sq ft across Patriot Drive in Grapevine and South Airfield Drive in Dallas, including a new 500,000 sq ft building

FDA registered, with climate-controlled zones

13 collaborative robots, 2 humanoid robots and 1 palletizing robot working beside its operators

Parcel, LTL and truckload service from the same docks, near DFW International Airport Ground parcel reaches most of the contiguous United States in roughly two days

PRODUCTIV'S KIT FORMATS AND RETAIL COMPLIANCE



Subscription boxes, gift sets and holiday kits, POP displays and PDQs, promotional and sample kits, retail-ready packaging, repack and relabel, Amazon bundles, light assembly, industrial kits and first aid kits

First article approval through its in-house ProQuality tool before each run

Scan verification at each pick, plus lot and batch control

GS1-128 case labels and EDI 856 ship notices built to each retailer's requirements EDI pre-wired to 60+ retailers, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Amazon, Kroger and Dick's Sporting Goods

WHO DOES PRODUCTIV BUILD KITS FOR?

Clients named on Productiv's website include Pourri, Evergreen Enterprises, Orora, Ballard Brands and Mystery Tackle Box. For Mystery Tackle Box, Productiv builds 150,000 to 200,000 subscription kits a month with 7 to 10 items per kit, and it ships the brand's retail purchase orders into Dick's Sporting Goods.

WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT PRODUCTIV

"Productiv's customer service is the best I have ever seen, and their leadership in our project made everyone's role easier."Steve Ballard, CEO, Ballard Brands

"We are hitting all the SLAs over and over again."Kelli Overson, EVP of Operations, Pourri

PROS



Kit assembly, store displays, retailer labels and EDI all run on one campus

More than 30 million kits a year, with single programs of up to 80,000 kits a day

Lists all 10 kit formats the ranking tracks First article approval before each run

CONS



Productiv is built for established US brands with recurring retail and seasonal programs, so first-time outsourcers and one-off event kits are a poor fit Productiv takes no hazmat, cold chain or big and bulky goods such as furniture and mattresses

#2: BUSKE LOGISTICS

Address: 450 Successful Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Buske Logistics lists light assembly, kitting, retail display builds and labeling on its Fort Worth location page for a 700,000 sq ft food-grade warehouse on Successful Drive, and it has a second Fort Worth site on Everman Parkway. It fits food, beverage and CPG shippers that need displays, repacks or subscription bundles built in food-grade space.

Pros



Lot control and FIFO/FEFO rotation, plus shrink wrap for single packs or bulk bundles Handles retailer labeling, palletization, routing guides and ASNs

Cons



Its value-added teams also serve automotive sequencing and industrial clients Kitting volumes and case studies are unpublished, where Productiv publishes an annual kit count

#3: RJW LOGISTICS GROUP

Addresses: 2830 E. Scyene Rd. and 1755 Airport Blvd., Mesquite, TX 75181, and 11021 Co Rd 212, Forney, TX 75126

RJW Logistics Group runs two Mesquite warehouses and a 904,495 sq ft Forney building with labeling, packaging and barcoding. It suits consumer packaged goods suppliers that need POS displays built and retailer-specific repacks shipped in consolidated loads to big-box retailer DCs.

Pros



Point of sale display and merchandiser assembly, distribution and fulfillment UC128 bar-coded labels and case printing per retailer

Cons



Built around retail consolidation for CPG suppliers, with no ecommerce or subscription kitting stated Lists 4 of the 10 kit formats the ranking tracks, where Productiv lists all 10

#4: QUICKBOX

Address: 14401 Sovereign Rd #101, Fort Worth, TX 76155

QuickBox's Dallas location is a 70,000 sq ft FDA-registered fulfillment center on Sovereign Road in Fort Worth, with temperature-controlled storage and 10 dock doors. It suits brands whose subscription, seasonal and promo kits go to both DTC customers and retailers.

Pros



Components and finished kits tracked in its WMS by lot and expiration date Virtual kits picked on the fly alongside pre-built kits

Cons



No kitting volumes or client examples published The Fort Worth building is about a tenth of the floor space of Productiv's campus

#5: SADDLE CREEK LOGISTICS SERVICES

Addresses: 4600 Railhead Road, 5000 Low Iron Crossing and 11900 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX

Saddle Creek runs three Fort Worth buildings totaling 3,044,045 sq ft, each listed with value-added services, and offers its SCBrand+ display assembly, multi-pack and kitting services across its network. It suits shippers of consumer products, food and apparel that want store displays assembled, shelf items labeled and tagged, or subscription kits run at volume.

Pros



SCBrand+ assembles store displays and preps retail-ready items to retailer and wholesaler needs Kit-on-the-fly and kit-to-stock builds, plus multi-packs and variety packs

Cons



Names no quality certifications for its kitting work Offers kitting network-wide, where Productiv ties its kitting lines to its local campus

ITS Logistics, Barrett Distribution Centers, KPAK, Assemblies Unlimited and Packaging & Distribution Resources complete the Dallas-Fort Worth top ten.

WHY DO BRANDS RUN KITTING IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 79 private packaging and labeling services businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area in 2024. Finished kits can leave North Texas on I-20, I-30, I-35 or I-45, the four interstates that cross the region, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, or by rail through BNSF's Alliance intermodal facility in north Fort Worth, which the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership says lifts more than 1 million containers a year. Qualifying inventory shipped out of state within 175 days pays no local property tax under Fort Worth's Freeport Tax Exemption.

HOW PRODUCTIV COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 KITTING COMPANIES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Productiv is the only company in the top five that publishes an annual kit count, the only one that names first article approval for its kitting work and the only one that lists all 10 kit formats the ranking tracks. Buske Logistics lists 7 of the 10, Saddle Creek 6, and RJW Logistics Group and QuickBox 4 each.

THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR DALLAS-FORT WORTH KITTING PROGRAMS

Brands that send seasonal kits, store displays and repacks into big-box retail need one operator to build the kit and meet the retailer's labeling and routing rules.

Buske Logistics suits food and beverage shippers that need food-grade space, RJW Logistics Group suits CPG suppliers using retail consolidation, QuickBox suits subscription and promo kits going to DTC customers and retailers, and Saddle Creek suits shippers that want store displays and subscription kits from a large network.

For recurring retail and seasonal kit programs, Productiv is the top choice: a 725,000 sq ft, FDA-registered campus, more than 30 million kits a year, EDI pre-wired to 60+ retailers and 20 years of operations. The full ranking, with all ten companies' kit formats, local buildings and retail labeling side by side, is on 3PLs Near Me.

Brands can reach a Productiv operator at getproductiv. The company responds to every inquiry within 24 hours.

About Productiv

Productiv, Inc. is a third-party logistics, kitting and embedded operations company headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia. Rich Boehling, a trained nuclear engineer, and Louis Sabetti founded it in 2006 to design the hand assembly, packaging and rework lines their manufacturing clients needed, and the company still runs each program on its published approach: "engineer it, measure it, improve it." Its network includes a national hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a Productiv-managed site in Sparks, Nevada, plus embedded teams inside manufacturers' plants.

About 3PLs Near Me

3PLs Near Me, launched in 2026, publishes ranked lists of third-party logistics, warehousing and kitting companies in US cities and states. Its aim is to help brands choose a provider by location first, since where their customers are and where their containers land decide which warehouses can reach both within two days. Each list puts the companies' local buildings and services side by side, and a company qualifies for a kitting list only when it runs a building in that metro and lists kitting or assembly work on its own website. The site may earn a commission when a reader hires a company through a link on the site.