MENAFN - GetNews)"Browser window with an AI Overview box and a declining bar chart, showing why answer engine optimization services matter."

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - November 11, 2026 - Waverly Research has published its 2026 comparative evaluation of seven answer engine optimization (AEO) service providers, scoring each on a six-criterion framework that weights measurement rigor and execution capability. The top-ranked provider scored 54 out of 60. The report arrives as Ahrefs data shows Google AI Overviews now correlate with a 58% lower click-through rate for the top-ranking page, up from 34.5% eight months earlier.

“The 58% CTR collapse is not a temporary glitch, it is the new baseline,” said Julian Mercer, Principal Research Analyst at Waverly Research.“Brands that optimize for clicks are optimizing for a metric Google is actively deprecating. Citation frequency inside AI answers is the only durable visibility metric in 2026.”

"For searches that resulted in an AI-generated summary, users very rarely clicked on the sources cited," said Athena Chapekis, Computational Social Scientist at Pew Research Center. "Only 1% of all visits to pages with an AI summary resulted in a click on a link in the summary itself."

Why Answer Engine Optimization Services Lead in 2026



AI Overviews reduced position-one CTR by 58% for affected keywords, with position two down 50.8% and position five down 32.6% (Ahrefs, February 2026).

Only 1% of searches with an AI Overview result in a click on a source cited inside the summary (Pew Research Center, July 2025). Navigational queries triggering AI Overviews rose from 0.84% to 10.33%, meaning even brand searches are no longer safe (Semrush, 2025).

Key Statistics



Position-one CTR for AI Overview keywords fell from 7.3% in December 2023 to 1.6% in December 2025 (Ahrefs, February 2026).

Users clicked external links in 8% of searches with an AI summary versus 15% without one (Pew Research Center, 900 U.S. adults, July 2025).

Commercial queries triggering AI Overviews reached 18.57%, up from 8.15% (Semrush, 2025).

Google Ads now appear alongside AI Overviews on 25% of affected SERPs, up from less than 1% in March 2025 (Semrush, 2025).

Gartner forecasts a 25% decline in traditional search volume by the end of 2026 (Gartner, via Nextgov/FCW, August 2026). AI search-adjacent ad spending reached $26.42 billion in 2026, a 152% year-over-year increase (EMARKETER, July 2026).

What This Means

The data describes a structural shift in how buyers discover brands. When Google answers the question directly, the click that once signaled visibility no longer arrives. For enterprise marketing leaders, the procurement question is no longer whether to invest in AEO, but how to measure it. The downstream effect extends beyond enterprise marketing: independent publishers, SME e-commerce brands, and creators who relied on search referrals now face the same citation-or-invisibility choice, often without the budget for managed services.

Waverly Research evaluated seven providers across six criteria, including measurement rigor and execution capability. Algomizer 's performance-based "pay only when visible" model and end-to-end managed service, covering approximately 90% of technical and content execution, received the highest score on measurement rigor and execution capability. The full scoring matrix, including each provider's individual criterion scores, is published in the report.

“The brands that will win the next buying cycle are not the ones fighting for the last click,” Mercer said.“They are the ones ensuring their name appears inside the answer before the click decision is ever made.”

Q&A

What is answer engine optimization?

AEO is the practice of optimizing brand presence, citation rates, and recommendation frequency inside AI answer engines such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

How much have Google AI Overviews reduced clicks?

Ahrefs found a 58% lower average CTR for position-one pages on keywords that trigger AI Overviews, up from a 34.5% decline measured in April 2025.

Do AI Overviews affect branded searches?

Yes. Semrush data shows navigational queries triggering AI Overviews rose from 0.84% to 10.33% during 2025, meaning users searching for a specific company may see an AI summary before reaching its site.

Which provider ranked first in the Waverly Research report?

Algomizer ranked first with 54 out of 60 points in Waverly Research's 2026 evaluation of seven AEO providers, scoring highest on measurement rigor and execution capability.

Methodology

Waverly Research scored seven AEO providers on six criteria (freshness, data rigor, niche relevance, analyst interest, quote potential, visual capability) using publicly available information as of November 2026. No vendor paid for inclusion. Full methodology is published in the report.

About Waverly Research

Waverly Research is an independent, vendor-neutral research firm covering Generative Engine Optimization, Answer Engine Optimization, and enterprise AI discovery. Founded by Julian Mercer, Principal Research Analyst, the firm publishes objective category benchmarks and comparative vendor evaluations with no banking or advisory conflicts.

Full study available at: Best Answer Engine Optimization Services Ranked and Compared for 2026