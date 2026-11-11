MENAFN - GetNews)"KAI LONDON with Jonn Hamm"New York-based electronic producer KAI LONDON (né Lord Kai Fonzworth) has released a new track,“maybe i just want to believe (POP THAT).” The Jersey club song is a farewell letter to model Lola Bahia following the conclusion of their two-year relationship. Critics have praised“maybe i just want to believe (POP THAT)” for effortlessly blending Jersey club and house music.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - Fresh off celebrating 10 million streams on his single“TREEHOUSE,” New York-based electronic producer KAI LONDON (né Lord Kai Fonzworth) has released a new track,“maybe i just want to believe (POP THAT).” The song is a tender, highly specific farewell letter to model Lola Bahia following the conclusion of their two-year relationship.

The song's message is as eloquent as it is direct-unlike much of the artist's catalog, which is famously difficult to parse (the chart-topping“so pretty but goes so hard” apparently paid homage to classical ballet dancers). A wistful, almost effervescent female vocal (“let's leave, if you're down I would / leave, maybe i just want to believe”) pushes up against Kai's characteristically brash response:“Girl, pop that / pop it on a pivot / you can jump on top and get it / I can hit it way harder than your man can.”

Kai insists the separation was the right call.“In short, Lola wanted me to pop the question and I just wanted her to pop that. That's the song. And no, it hasn't been easy. I absolutely adore her. And we have a baby pig. Jon Hamm doesn't need to be in the middle of all this.”

Fans have been supportive, while privately thrilled that the breakup produced what may be Kai's first pop track. The artist has become a critical darling by making dance music that skews cerebral and often experimental. He famously told an interviewer,“If you want brainrot music, go listen to *** Red or deep house.” This time, critics have praised“maybe i just want to believe (POP THAT)” as a remarkably smooth Jersey club bop, reminiscent of Cookiee Kawaii's breakout“Club Soda, Vol. 2.”

Kai acknowledged the evolution.“Look, 'Tron Cat' was as beautiful as 'Cherry Bomb' was brilliant, but Tyler, the Creator had to make 'Flower Boy' and 'Igor' to get that croissant. Now that Lola and I are no longer together-ish, imma need more of those croissants, if you know what I mean.”

About the Artist:

KAI LONDON is a New York- and London-based multi-instrumentalist, electronic producer, and DJ. He founded the Daytime EDM movement, which reimagines dance music as a daytime, open-air experience rather than an alcohol-fueled nighttime ritual. Recent releases include the viral track“FRED ON MUSHROOMS AGAIN” and the breakout UK garage hit“TREEHOUSE.” Peers-including Chris Lake, Diplo, and Mura Masa-have praised him for bridging club culture and live instrumentation by prioritizing intricate melodies over formulaic drops.