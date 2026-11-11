Air Defense Neutralizes 14 Banderol Missiles, 130 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, beginning at 18:00 on Tuesday, November 10, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using a Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missile launched over the Black Sea, 163 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs (91 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, S8000“Banderol”/“Dan-T” drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

The attacks were launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Kharkiv hit by two consecutive missile strikes

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 11, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 14 S8000“Banderol”/“Dan-T” drones and 130 other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hits were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at seven locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, one person was injured in a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district during the night of November 11.

Kryvyi Rih also came under a massive Russian drone attack. Parts of the city were left without electricity and heating, while residential buildings, schools, and kindergartens were damaged.