Russian Army Loses Another 2,580 Personnel, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The Russian military has also lost 12,468 tanks (+3), 25,706 armored combat vehicles (+10), 52,231 artillery systems (+73), 2,266 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,756 air defense systems (+2), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,122 ground robotic systems (+5), 604,910 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (+1,559), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 173,526 vehicles and fuel tankers (+513), and 4,894 units of special equipment (+2).

The figures are being updated.

USF strike Russian drone hub at Donetsk Airport

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 10, there had been 116 combat engagements along the front line. The heaviest fighting was reported in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Russian forces made 14 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.