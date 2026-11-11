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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Travels To Turkiye For COP31 Leaders' Summit


Date: 2026-11-11 02:12:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has travelled to Turkiye to attend the Leaders' Summit in Antalya, held as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Armenpress reported that Pashinyan is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts during his visit.

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkiye, from November 9 to 20.

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