Senator-Elect Demands Hegseth Quit After House Kills Impeachment
(MENAFN) US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to step down Tuesday, hours after the House of Representatives voted 211-204 to refer a resolution to impeach him to committee, a move that effectively ends the effort.
Speaking directly to Hegseth in an interview with a national cable news network, El-Sayed said: “Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war,”
He went on: “So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening,”
Pressed on the 11 Democrats who skipped the vote, El-Sayed responded: “You should show up and do your job.”
The senator-elect tied the war with Iran to mounting financial strain on American households. “Everywhere I went in Michigan, the big questions were: Why does it cost me $80 to fill my truck? And why can’t I afford a second pound of ground beef at the grocery store? And that goes back to one issue, which is this insane war that we have no business fighting,” he said.
El-Sayed said he would weigh any impeachment effort individually, pledging to “assess any impeachment that is done on its own merits” while insisting: “It’s really quite clear that Pete Hegseth is failing his responsibilities as Secretary of Defense.” He also demanded an end to the conflict, branding it “illegal, immoral and unethical.”
Hegseth brushed aside the impeachment push earlier Tuesday at a Pentagon news conference. “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The House vote came one week after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Speaking directly to Hegseth in an interview with a national cable news network, El-Sayed said: “Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war,”
He went on: “So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening,”
Pressed on the 11 Democrats who skipped the vote, El-Sayed responded: “You should show up and do your job.”
The senator-elect tied the war with Iran to mounting financial strain on American households. “Everywhere I went in Michigan, the big questions were: Why does it cost me $80 to fill my truck? And why can’t I afford a second pound of ground beef at the grocery store? And that goes back to one issue, which is this insane war that we have no business fighting,” he said.
El-Sayed said he would weigh any impeachment effort individually, pledging to “assess any impeachment that is done on its own merits” while insisting: “It’s really quite clear that Pete Hegseth is failing his responsibilities as Secretary of Defense.” He also demanded an end to the conflict, branding it “illegal, immoral and unethical.”
Hegseth brushed aside the impeachment push earlier Tuesday at a Pentagon news conference. “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”
The House vote came one week after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
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