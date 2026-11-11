Softbank Reports ¥1.1 Trillion Quarterly Loss As AI Investment Costs Rise

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)SoftBank Group reported a net loss of approximately ¥1.1 trillion, equivalent to around US$7 billion, for the July to September quarter, reversing a profit of ¥2.5 trillion recorded in the same period last year. The latest result highlights the financial volatility associated with the Japanese investment group's large technology holdings and its expanding exposure to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The loss was significantly larger than the range of analyst expectations reported before the announcement. SoftBank's performance was affected by a combination of investment related charges, financing costs and adjustments connected with its US data centre projects. The results arrive at a time when investors are reassessing the valuations and financial requirements of companies involved in the AI investment cycle.

Data centre costs weigh on quarterly performance

A major component of the quarterly loss was a charge of approximately US$3.7 billion related to advance payments for equipment intended for US data centre projects. Project plans changed, creating uncertainty around the equipment purchases and the timing of deployment. SoftBank indicated that potential purchase rebates could offset up to US$2.1 billion of the charge.

The company said intense competition for power supplies had contributed to the decision to purchase equipment before all project specifications were finalised. The development illustrates the operational challenges facing companies attempting to expand data centre capacity at speed. Access to electricity, equipment availability and construction schedules have become important constraints across the sector.

Financing requirements increase

SoftBank's financing costs more than doubled year on year to approximately ¥462 billion during the quarter. The group raised around US$56.5 billion through financing activities, including loans and bond issuance, as it continued to fund its AI strategy.

Its investment programme includes a reported US$64.6 billion commitment for a 13% stake in OpenAI. The group is also pursuing opportunities in data centres, robotics and other technologies expected to benefit from the expansion of AI adoption.

The scale of these commitments has increased investor attention on SoftBank's borrowing requirements and its ability to generate returns from long term investments. Financing costs can become a greater concern when interest rates rise or when the value of technology holdings comes under pressure.

Investors assess exposure to the AI cycle

SoftBank shares have faced substantial pressure in recent months as concerns about AI valuations and the profitability of large infrastructure projects have affected the broader technology sector. The latest quarterly loss adds another factor for investors evaluating the group's financial position.

However, the result should also be considered in the context of SoftBank's investment structure, where changes in the valuation of major holdings can create large swings in reported earnings. Investors will be watching the company's future funding needs, data centre commitments and progress in converting AI investment into sustainable returns.