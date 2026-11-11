Ryan Basnaw Debunks 5 Myths That Cost Construction Companies Time And Money

Ryan Basnaw, CEO of Axsus Civil Development Company in Idaho, shares the truths behind common construction management misconceptions.

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Why Construction Myths Persist

Idaho, USA, November 11, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Construction companies lose thousands of hours each year to outdated beliefs that sound logical but fail in practice. These myths spread because they are easy to repeat and hard to challenge without real-world evidence. Ryan Basnaw, CEO of Axsus Civil Development Company, has built his career on testing assumptions and replacing guesswork with systems that work. He developed PM Axsus, a construction management platform designed to address the gaps left by traditional methods. Below, he corrects five myths that continue to mislead contractors.

Myth One: Documentation Slows Down Projects

Many teams believe that stopping to document work creates delays. They assume the fastest path forward is to keep moving without pausing to record details. This myth persists because documentation feels like extra work that does not contribute to visible progress.

The reality is different. Basnaw experienced this firsthand when a project required significant rework because an inspector did not document the work correctly.“A project required significant rework due to inspector not documenting our work correctly. Now we document everything so inspectors can never claim they didn't know something when it happened,” he explains. Documentation protects projects from costly rework and keeps everyone accountable.

Practical tip: Before leaving any job site, take two minutes to photograph completed work and log the date, time, and crew members present. Store these records in a shared folder accessible to your entire team.

Myth Two: Big Ideas Drive Success

There is a widespread belief that breakthrough ideas separate successful companies from struggling ones. People think innovation alone creates momentum and that the best businesses are built on unique concepts. This myth thrives because big ideas are exciting and easy to celebrate.

Basnaw takes a different view.“I don't believe ideas have much value unless they solve a real problem,” he says. The construction management platform PM Axsus was built not around a clever concept but around real pain points in time tracking, fleet management, and cost tracking. Solutions matter more than novelty.

Practical tip: Before investing time in a new process or tool, write down the specific problem it solves. If you cannot name a real issue your team faces daily, the idea is not ready.

Myth Three: Success Means Working Harder

The construction industry often equates long hours with achievement. People assume that the hardest workers earn the most success and that there is no substitute for putting in extra time. This myth endures because effort is visible and easy to measure.

Basnaw challenges this definition.“Success is having the freedom to do what I want with my time. That's always been my definition. Building a business is important, but I don't think success is only measured by revenue or job titles. It's about creating something that gives you choices and allows you to spend your time where it matters most,” he explains. Systems and consistency matter more than hours logged.

Practical tip: Identify one task you do manually each week that could be automated or delegated. Commit to eliminating it within the next 30 days so you can redirect that time toward planning or growth.

Myth Four: Consistency Is Less Important Than Intensity

Many leaders believe that occasional bursts of focused effort produce better results than steady daily habits. They think major pushes during crunch time compensate for gaps in routine. This myth holds on because dramatic effort feels more impressive than quiet repetition.

The evidence points elsewhere.“I've learned that consistency and attention to detail make the biggest difference over time. Small habits repeated every day create better outcomes than occasional bursts of effort,” Basnaw notes. Systems built on daily routines outlast short-term sprints.

Practical tip: Choose one small habit tied to project quality or team communication. Commit to doing it at the same time every day for two weeks. Track your completion rate in a simple checklist.

Myth Five: Admitting You Don't Know Something Weakens Your Authority

Construction leaders often worry that acknowledging gaps in their knowledge will undermine their credibility. They assume their team expects them to have every answer and that uncertainty signals weakness. This myth persists because leadership is often confused with infallibility.

Basnaw sees it differently.“Never be too proud to admit you don't know something,” he advises. Asking questions and seeking input builds stronger teams and prevents avoidable mistakes. Authority comes from making good decisions, not from pretending to know everything.

Practical tip: The next time a team member asks you a question you cannot answer, respond with,“I don't know, but let's figure it out together.” Model the behavior you want to see in your team.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Documentation protects your projects, consistency beats intensity, and admitting what you don't know strengthens your leadership. Success is not about working longer hours or chasing big ideas. It is about building systems that solve real problems and give you the freedom to spend your time where it matters most.

Share This List and Try One Tip Today

Pick one myth from this list and apply the practical tip this week. Share this article with another contractor or project manager who could benefit from rethinking these common assumptions. Small changes repeated over time create better outcomes than waiting for the perfect moment to overhaul everything at once.

About Ryan Basnaw

Ryan Basnaw is CEO of Axsus Civil Development Company, a civil construction firm specializing in site work, grading, sewer and water systems, irrigation, storm systems, and turnkey subdivision and commercial civil construction. Based in Idaho, he developed PM Axsus, a construction management platform designed to help contractor-based businesses manage time tracking, fleet management, inspections, scheduling, materials, and project costs. He holds degrees in engineering and petroleum engineering and is a member of the Association of General Contractors.