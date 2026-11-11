An Open Letter From Alaa Jaber Missouri To Everyone Working For Themselves

Alaa Jaber, a self employed business man based in St. Louis, Missouri, writes to others who work for themselves about the parts of the job nobody else sees.

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To Anyone Who Clocks in Alone

St. Louis, Missouri, November 11, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, If you are self employed, you already know the strange math of it. No one tells you when you have done enough for the day. No one sets your hours but you, and no one else feels it when a week goes sideways. I have been doing this long enough to know that part never fully goes away. It just gets more familiar.

I am not writing this to hand out a system. I do not think there is one. I am writing it because I think a lot of people who work for themselves carry things quietly that are worth saying out loud.

The Quiet Weight Nobody Warns You About

When you work for a company, the company absorbs some of the risk. When you work for yourself, you absorb all of it. A slow month is not an abstract line on someone else's report. It is your month.

I grew up with five siblings in New Jersey, so I learned early that things do not always go the way you planned, and you adjust anyway. That is most of what being self employed actually is. Not grand strategy. Adjusting, over and over, without making a show of it.

I think people outside this kind of work assume the hard part is the first leap, deciding to go out on your own. The leap is one day. The weight I am talking about is every ordinary Tuesday after that, when nothing is wrong exactly, but nothing is handed to you either.

What I Wish Someone Had Told Me

I wish someone had told me that slow periods are not verdicts. They are just slow periods. I used to treat a quiet stretch like evidence that something was broken. Now I treat it like weather. You plan around it, you do not panic over it.

I also wish someone had told me that comparing your timeline to someone else's is a losing game. I came up through community college in Hudson County, not a traditional business path, and for a while I measured myself against people who had a different start entirely. That comparison never once helped me get anything done.

To the People in St. Louis Doing This Alongside Me

St. Louis has its own rhythm, and I have built what I do inside that rhythm, not around it. If you are self employed here, you know the city rewards people who actually show up, not people who talk the loudest about showing up. That has mattered more to me than anything I learned in a classroom.

I did not grow up here. I came from somewhere else entirely. But the work does not care where you started. It cares whether you are still doing it a year from now, and the year after that.

One Thing I Will Say Plainly

If you are newer to working for yourself and it feels harder than you expected, that is not a sign you picked wrong. It is a sign you are doing it honestly. The people who make it look effortless are usually just better at hiding the parts that are not.

I still play basketball, football, and baseball when I can, and I notice the same thing on a court or a field that I notice in the work. Nobody hands you a good day. You put one together, piece by piece, and some days the pieces do not fit as well as others.

That is not a complaint. It is just the job, and I think it is worth saying so, for anyone else doing it alone right now.

About Alaa Jaber

Alaa Jaber is a self employed business man based in St. Louis, Missouri. Originally from New Jersey, where he grew up with five siblings, he studied at Hudson County Community College before building his career independently. He has an interest in football, baseball, and basketball, and continues to work and live in the St. Louis area.