Gary Bassett: The Questions He Says Investors Should Ask Before They Commit Capital

The Dallas fund manager says the questions an investor asks before writing a check matter more than the pitch they just heard.

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A Different Starting Point

Dallas, Texas, November 11, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Gary Bassett, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of HP Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas, has spent more than four decades moving through investment banking, enterprise software, and institutional asset management. He built that path at J.P. Morgan, founded and scaled Microbank before its sale to Citicorp, and led an investment banking division at Bank of America before launching HP Capital Partners in 2012.

Across those decades, he says the investors who do well are not the ones with the best spreadsheets. They are the ones who ask a short list of plain questions before they commit money, and who actually wait for honest answers.

“Most pitches are built to survive a good question,” Bassett says.“They are not built to survive four in a row.”

What Happens When the Story Stops Being True

Bassett says the first question he asks about any strategy is what happens to it when the thesis behind it breaks.

“Every investment has a story attached to it,” he says.“Rates will fall, a sector will consolidate, a currency will move. The question is not whether the story is good. It is what the manager does on the day it stops being true.”

He says investors rarely ask this directly, and managers rarely volunteer the answer, because it forces a conversation about losses before any money has changed hands.

Who Actually Owns the Risk Decision

The second question Bassett raises is about governance rather than strategy: who has the authority to cut a position, and under what conditions.

“A strategy is only as good as the person with their hand on the risk lever,” he says.“I want to know if that person has the authority to act without a committee meeting first.”

He points to his own work at HP Capital Partners, where asset allocation and risk parameters sit under direct oversight rather than a layered approval process, as the standard he measures other structures against.

What a Track Record Leaves Out

Bassett says a strong track record is the easiest thing for an investor to be shown and the hardest thing to read correctly.

“A five-year return number tells you almost nothing about how that return was earned,” he says.“It does not tell you how much leverage was used, how concentrated the positions were, or how the manager behaved in the one bad quarter that got smoothed over in the average.”

He says he asks managers to walk through their single worst period in detail rather than their best one, because the worst period shows how a strategy actually fails.

How It Fits With Everything Else Already Owned

The last question Bassett raises is one he says most individual investors skip entirely: how a new position interacts with everything already in the portfolio.

“People evaluate investments one at a time, as if each one exists in isolation,” he says.“It never does. A great strategy can still be the wrong addition if it moves the same way as everything else you already hold.”

He says this question matters more in periods when markets move together across asset classes, since diversification on paper can disappear exactly when it is needed most.

Questions Before Comfort

Bassett says none of these four questions are complicated, and that is the point.

“The goal is not to sound sophisticated,” he says.“The goal is to know what you actually own, and what it will do when conditions change. Most of the damage I have seen over the years came from a question that never got asked, not an answer nobody could have known.”

He says the habit of asking before committing carries over from his own background: the diligence standards built at J.P. Morgan, the operational discipline required to scale Microbank across banking and construction clients worldwide, and the risk oversight he now runs directly at HP Capital Partners.

“Capital markets reward patience with questions more than they reward confidence in answers,” he says.“That has not changed in forty-five years, and I do not expect it to change now.”

About Gary Bassett

Gary Bassett is the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of HP Capital Partners, an investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. His career spans investment banking at J.P. Morgan, the founding and sale of Microbank Software Inc. to Citicorp, and a tenure as Managing Director of Investment Banking at Bank of America. He is a longtime resident of Highland Park, Texas, and a member of the Dallas Hall Society at Southern Methodist University.