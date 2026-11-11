Uzbekistan Holds Talks With Changan On Automotive Industry Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China's Changan Automobile discussed accelerating investment projects and expanding industrial cooperation during a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev and Changan Vice President Hua Dubyao on November 10.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the Chinese delegation presented the company's main business activities and ongoing initiatives across the Eurasian region.

The sides focused on speeding up the implementation of promising investment projects and identifying opportunities to deepen industrial cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical efforts to develop mutually beneficial projects and strengthen investment and economic ties between Uzbekistan and China.

Changan Automobile is one of China's major automotive manufacturers, headquartered in Chongqing. The company produces passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and has a portfolio of brands including CHANGAN, DEEPAL, AVATR and NEVO. Its operations span vehicle development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales services, with products available in more than 100 countries and regions. Changan is also expanding its focus on electric vehicles, intelligent mobility and automotive technologies as part of its international growth strategy.

Uzbekistan's automotive market has seen growing competition from Chinese manufacturers, particularly in the electric and hybrid vehicle segments. The expansion of Chinese automakers in the country has created additional opportunities for brands such as Changan to increase their presence through vehicle sales, investment projects and potential localization of production.